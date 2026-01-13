MI WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After Gujarat Giants Clash

Here's all you need to know about the MI WPL 2026 Points Table and their qualification scenarios.

Mumbai Indians (MI) moved to second place on the WPL 2026 points table with their second win in three matches in the MI vs GG clash. Here’s a detailed look at the updated MI WPL 2026 Points Table Position and qualification scenarios.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a strong comeback after losing the campaign opener in the final over of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. They are currently placed second on the points table with two wins and four points from three matches, trailing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Here’s a look at the MI WPL 2026 Points Table Position and qualification scenario.

MI WPL 2026 Points Table Position

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) recent matches have shown a mix of performances, but the team is unlikely to be too concerned. Different players have stepped up in different games, and even in their lone defeat so far, they took the match into the final over despite posting a modest total.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the MI team management would hope the side carries this momentum forward and delivers consistent performances throughout the tournament. Given their strong start to the season and a formidable squad at their disposal, it is fair to say MI are one of the teams to beat.

Upcoming MI Fixtures in WPL 2026

Here are MI upcoming WPL 2026 fixtures:

vs UP Warriorz Women – January 15

– January 17 vs Delhi Capitals Women – January 20

– January 20 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women – January 26

– January 26 vs Gujarat Giants Women – January 30

Can MI Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

Yes, MI can qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, and the current MI qualification scenarios strongly favour them after a remarkable comeback in the season.

Current MI Qualification Scenario

Matches Played: 3

3 Wins: 2

2 Points: 4

4 Net Run Rate: +0.901

+0.901 Table position: second

After losing the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MI have made a solid comeback by winning back-to-back matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz. These two wins from three matches have placed them second on the points table due to a superior net run rate, despite being level on points with UP Warriorz. This puts MI in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs and potentially become the first team to successfully defend the title.

How Many Wins Do MI Need to Qualify?

One of the most common questions right now is: Can MI qualify without depending on other teams? The answer is yes.

Remaining Matches: 5

5 Likely Qualification Mark: 6-8 points

6-8 points Wins Required: 3-2 more wins should suffice

In most MI qualification scenario, reaching eight points almost guarantees a playoff spot. Even six points could be enough if net run rate comes into play, and at present, MI hold the second-best NRR at +0.901.

With four points already in the bag, MI do not need a flawless run-in. A 3–2 finish from their remaining five matches would secure playoff contention without relying on other results. However, three of those five games will be played in Vadodara, a new venue for all teams.

The upcoming fixtures — back-to-back matches against UP Warriorz and one each against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Giants — could play a crucial role in shaping the MI qualification scenario.

Positive results in these matches could help MI secure a playoff spot early in the WPL 2026 race.

Key Risks in MI Qualification Scenarios

Over-reliance on Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt

Top order inconsistency

Amelia Kerr’s batting struggles

Domestic Indian contributions

Star all-rounder Hayley Matthews, the second-highest wicket-taker in WPL history, was absent from MI’s playing XI for the first two matches. In her absence, the openers managed scores of just 21, 2, and 20 for the opening wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt also struggled in the tournament opener, scoring four runs and conceding 18 in the final overs. However, she bounced back strongly in the next match with 70 off 46 balls and two wickets.

Hayley Matthews’ return strengthens the top order alongside Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey, and Sajeevan Sajana, giving MI a powerful top six. Amanjot Kaur’s shot-making has also improved, and she is currently enjoying sublime form with the bat.

However, if the domestic players beyond Harmanpreet fail to contribute consistently, MI’s qualification chances could be affected. Performances from the middle order will play a key role in determining how comfortably MI secure a playoff spot.

MI qualification scenarios look solid:

No reliance on rivals dropping points

3-2 wins from 5 games is enough

Top NRR as a safety net

MI still have their destiny in their hands for the WPL 2026 playoffs. Quickly fixing top-order issues will determine how long their run will be in the WPL 2026.

