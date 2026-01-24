Most Expensive Overs in WPL: RCB Put Deandra On Top Of The Unwanted List

Gujarat Giants bowlers take seven out of 10 spots in most expensive overs in WPL list.

Since the start of the WPL, many records have been set and broken. But some records, like the most expensive overs in WPL history, are ones no player wants to be part of.

There have been many moments where batters take on the bowlers in high-pressure situations and hit them for big runs. One of the latest such turns of events came in the ongoing WPL 2026.

32 runs – Deandra Dottin (2026)

The UP Warriorz bowler is at the top of the list for the most expensive overs in WPL. During the WPL 2026 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Deandra Dottin conceded 32 runs in the sixth over of the second innings as Grace Harris attacked her bowling.

Dottin conceded three fours and three sixes, while the other two runs came from a wide and a no-ball. UP Warriorz lost the match as RCB chased the target of 144 in just 12.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

32 runs – Sneh Rana (2026)

In the WPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine smashed Sneh Rana for 32 runs in an over. The incident happened in the last over of the powerplay in the first innings, where Sneh Rana conceded two fours and four sixes.

The DC all-rounder shares the top spot with Dottin on the list for the most expensive overs in WPL. Gujarat Giants posted a total of 209 in 20 overs, and Delhi Capitals fell short by just four runs, finishing on 205/5 in their 20 overs.

28 runs – Deepti Sharma (2025)

Deepti Sharma, one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket, is also on a list she would not want to be part of. She conceded 28 runs in an over during the WPL 2025 match between UP Warriorz and RCB. She is third on the list for the most expensive overs in WPL.

Sneh Rana smashed two boundaries and three sixes in the penultimate over of the second innings. Out of nowhere, RCB were brought back into the game, needing 43 runs from two overs with two wickets in hand. However, after conceding 28 runs in the first five balls, the UPW star took the wicket of Sneh Rana. In the final over, Kim Garth dismissed Georgia Voll, and UP Warriorz won the match by 12 runs.

25 runs – Tanuja Kanwar (2023)

In the WPL 2023 match between RCB and Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar conceded 25 runs in the ninth over of the second innings. This over is ranked fourth in the list of the most expensive overs in WPL history. Sophie Devine scored three sixes and a four in that over.

GG’s mainstay gave away a total of 50 runs in three overs in the match. RCB chased down the target of 189 in just 15.3 overs, winning with eight wickets in hand.

24 runs – Ashleigh Gardner (2023)

In the same WPL 2023 match between RCB and Gujarat Giants, alongside Tanuja Kanwar, Ashleigh Gardner also got hit as she conceded 24 runs in the second over of the innings.

This over is ranked fifth in the list of the most expensive overs in WPL history. Gardner gave away a total of 48 runs in three overs during the match.

Most Expensive Overs in WPL