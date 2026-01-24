Most Sixes in WPL: Delhi Capitals Opener Tops the Charts

Gujarat Giants batters dominate the top 5 list of most sixes in WPL.
The Women’s Premier League has quickly become a stage for big hitters, with the race for most sixes in WPL highlighting the fearless batting of the modern-day players. From the very first season, batters have shown clear intent by clearing the ropes regularly, doing so with ease and hitting long, clean sixes.
As the league has grown, power hitting has played a key role in changing the momentum of matches and adding excitement to the WPL.
The Delhi Capitals’ powerful opener Shafali Verma is at the top of the list for most sixes in WPL so far. She has smashed 53 sixes and leads the chart by a big margin.
Shafali has scored 1,000+ for the franchise across four seasons. Her best season was in 2024, when she hammered 20 sixes in the tournament.
Richa Ghosh, the RCB middle-order wicketkeeper batter, has struck 35 sixes in the tournament’s history. She is second on the list for most sixes in WPL and is the only wicketkeeper to feature in the top 10.
Richa has scored 700+ runs, mostly from the No.5 spot. Her best season was 2024, when she hit 13 sixes. RCB were the champions that year.
Sophie Devine, who currently plays for Gujarat Giants, has hit 33 sixes and is third on the list for most sixes in WPL. Earlier, she played for RCB in 2023 and 2024.
In her WPL debut year, she smashed 13 sixes. In the ongoing WPL 2026 season, Devine equals her record of 13 sixes midway through the tournament.
The Australia all rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, who has represented Gujarat Giants since the start of the WPL, has also hit 33 sixes. She shares the record alongside Sophie Devine on the list for most sixes in WPL.
Gardner is leading GG in the WPL 2026 season and has shown her prowess with the ball too.
The Mumbai Indians skipper, who has been with the franchise since its inception, has hit 30 sixes and is fourth on the list for most sixes in the WPL.
The middle-order batter has scored 1,000+ runs so far, while captaining the team.
|Player Name
|Team
|No. of Sixes
|Shafali Verma
|DC Women
|53
|Richa Ghosh
|RCB Women
|35
|Sophie Devine
|GG Women / RCB Women
|33
|Ashleigh Gardner
|GG Women
|33
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|MI Women
|30
|Grace Harris
|RCB Women / UPW Women
|26
|Ellyse Perry
|RCB Women
|25
|Kiran Navgire
|UPW Women
|24
|Hayley Matthews
|MI Women
|24
|Smriti Mandhana
|RCB Women
|23
