Most Sixes in WPL: Delhi Capitals Opener Tops the Charts

Gujarat Giants batters dominate the top 5 list of most sixes in WPL.

The Women’s Premier League has quickly become a stage for big hitters, with the race for most sixes in WPL highlighting the fearless batting of the modern-day players. From the very first season, batters have shown clear intent by clearing the ropes regularly, doing so with ease and hitting long, clean sixes.

As the league has grown, power hitting has played a key role in changing the momentum of matches and adding excitement to the WPL.

53 – Shafali Verma

The Delhi Capitals’ powerful opener Shafali Verma is at the top of the list for most sixes in WPL so far. She has smashed 53 sixes and leads the chart by a big margin.

Shafali has scored 1,000+ for the franchise across four seasons. Her best season was in 2024, when she hammered 20 sixes in the tournament.

35 – Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh, the RCB middle-order wicketkeeper batter, has struck 35 sixes in the tournament’s history. She is second on the list for most sixes in WPL and is the only wicketkeeper to feature in the top 10.

Richa has scored 700+ runs, mostly from the No.5 spot. Her best season was 2024, when she hit 13 sixes. RCB were the champions that year.

33 – Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine, who currently plays for Gujarat Giants, has hit 33 sixes and is third on the list for most sixes in WPL. Earlier, she played for RCB in 2023 and 2024.

In her WPL debut year, she smashed 13 sixes. In the ongoing WPL 2026 season, Devine equals her record of 13 sixes midway through the tournament.

33 – Ashleigh Gardner

The Australia all rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, who has represented Gujarat Giants since the start of the WPL, has also hit 33 sixes. She shares the record alongside Sophie Devine on the list for most sixes in WPL.

Gardner is leading GG in the WPL 2026 season and has shown her prowess with the ball too.

30 – Harmanpreet Kaur

The Mumbai Indians skipper, who has been with the franchise since its inception, has hit 30 sixes and is fourth on the list for most sixes in the WPL.

The middle-order batter has scored 1,000+ runs so far, while captaining the team.

Most Sixes in WPL

Player Name Team No. of Sixes Shafali Verma DC Women 53 Richa Ghosh RCB Women 35 Sophie Devine GG Women / RCB Women 33 Ashleigh Gardner GG Women 33 Harmanpreet Kaur MI Women 30 Grace Harris RCB Women / UPW Women 26 Ellyse Perry RCB Women 25 Kiran Navgire UPW Women 24 Hayley Matthews MI Women 24 Smriti Mandhana RCB Women 23

