Mumbai Indians Debutant Rahila Firdous Impresses With Lightning-Quick Stumping To Dismiss Lizelle Lee in DC vs MI WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Making a debut in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026), Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous impressed behind the stumps with a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Lizelle Lee in the DC vs MI clash today (January 20). Notably, Firdous got a chance in the MI Playing XI after their first-choice keeper Gunalan Kamalini was ruled out of the season due to an injury.

Speaking about the dismissal, it happened on the third ball of the 11th over of DC’s chase of 155. Lizelle Lee tried to flick a delivery from Amanjot Kaur but it went down leg. In the process, the DC batter lost her balance and might have briefly gone out of the crease by Firdous was quick to collect the ball and dislodge the bails.

With the decision being referred upstairs, the third umpire took a considerable amount of time to let his decision known. They had to try multiple angles to make sure they verified the surgical precision by the young MI wicketkeeper. Replays later confirmed that Lee’s bat might have bounced off the crease just as the keeper whipped the bails off and the decision on the giant screen read out.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Rahila Firdous lightning quick stumping to dismiss Lizelle Lee in DC vs MI WPL 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.