‘One of the greatest…’ – Fans Laud RCB, Smriti Mandhana After Second WPL Title Victory

RCB put their hands on the Women's Premier League Trophy for the second time in four years, and the fans were ecstatic.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it, once again. The Women in Red & Gold have etched their names in history for the second time in four years. We cannot sit still, and so can’t the fans! As the winning shot was scored by Radha Yadav, the stadium erupted in joy.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were denied the trophy for the fourth consecutive time after featuring in the Final for all the four occasions. To add to that, for the first time in history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy sits with the same franchise.

𝐓𝐰𝐨-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 C𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐖𝐏𝐋. 🏆❤️‍🔥



From the first ball to the final roar, we owned the journey. 🔴✨

Top of the table all season, with a new star shining every night. 🌟



Built on belief 🤝, powered by depth 💪, and driven by togetherness ❤️‍🔥.



A… pic.twitter.com/oVXOAfMw0l — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 5, 2026

Fans Laud RCB After Enthralling Victory

This p'ship is one of the greatest p'ship I've watched. The way both complemented in a massive chase in a big finals under pressure. Voll would simply let Smriti attack against her positive matchup & Smriti did the same against offies. It was just PERFECT. Crazy calculation. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 5, 2026

Belter of a final. Full of epic performances, a chess game of trusting your process all the way through. Magnificent from DC to pull this season off but now the four finals of DC will join the four falls of Buffalo, another team i red and blue. And RCB, well… what a season! — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 5, 2026

Congratulations to all the RCB fans on the TL ✌️❤️



This is becoming an habit now, ain't it…



Superb job from Malolan who has played an underrated job for the franchise, across both their teams.



Holders of both IPL and WPL. Fair enough. Full respect. — archith (@InswinginMenace) February 5, 2026

what a win, RCB. Pure clutch this season through and through. Chasing 200 in a finale with this ease, take a bow! — 🌟 (@18prajakta) February 5, 2026

🚨 THE HISTORY OF RCB FRANCHISE 🚨



In 17 Years – 0 Trophies.



In Last 2 Years – 3 Trophies*. pic.twitter.com/uxulWdmaaW — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) February 5, 2026

What an epic final

That is an incredible chase !!

Congratulations RCB on your 2nd title!



But at the same time my heart breaks for DC – 4 Finals and no lifts of the 🏆

I am not saying they won’t recover… I just don’t know how you do after this 1️⃣

💔 #TATAWPL — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) February 5, 2026

RCB wins another trophy and no one is surprised 🔥 🔥 🔥



Dominance 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YJETWda35b — Ram Vedi (@ramvedii) February 5, 2026

RCB WON THE TITLE WITHOUT Ellyse Perry.

THAT’S NOT JUST A WIN, THAT’S GREATNESS.



FULL CREDIT TO Smriti Mandhana 👌

LEADERSHIP. BELIEF. HISTORY MADE. 🏆🔥 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) February 5, 2026

