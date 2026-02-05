News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
'One of the greatest...' - Fans Laud RCB After Second WPL Title Victory
womens-premier-league-wpl

‘One of the greatest…’ – Fans Laud RCB, Smriti Mandhana After Second WPL Title Victory

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: February 5, 2026
1 min read

RCB put their hands on the Women's Premier League Trophy for the second time in four years, and the fans were ecstatic.

'One of the greatest...' - Fans Laud RCB After Second WPL Title Victory

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it, once again. The Women in Red & Gold have etched their names in history for the second time in four years. We cannot sit still, and so can’t the fans! As the winning shot was scored by Radha Yadav, the stadium erupted in joy.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were denied the trophy for the fourth consecutive time after featuring in the Final for all the four occasions. To add to that, for the first time in history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy sits with the same franchise.

ALSO READ:

Fans Laud RCB After Enthralling Victory

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.