‘One of the greatest…’ – Fans Laud RCB, Smriti Mandhana After Second WPL Title Victory

RCB put their hands on the Women's Premier League Trophy for the second time in four years, and the fans were ecstatic.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it, once again. The Women in Red & Gold have etched their names in history for the second time in four years. We cannot sit still, and so can’t the fans! As the winning shot was scored by Radha Yadav, the stadium erupted in joy.
On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were denied the trophy for the fourth consecutive time after featuring in the Final for all the four occasions. To add to that, for the first time in history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy sits with the same franchise.
ALSO READ:
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.