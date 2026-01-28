Phoebe Litchfield Ruled Out of WPL 2026; UP Warriorz Rope In England Star As Replacement

UP Warriorz have suffered a major blow as their batter Phoebe Litchfield has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 due to injury.

England Star Amy Jones Called in as Replacement by UP Warriorz For Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 243 runs in six matches at an average of 40.50 with a strike rate of 154.77, including two half-centuries in the ongoing WPL 2026, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. She is currently the leading run-scorer for UP Warriorz and was a key player in the batting lineup.

To replace her, England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will join UP Warriorz. Jones has played 125 T20Is and scored 1,666 runs in the format. She has been signed for INR 50 lakh after going unsold in the WPL 2026 auction.

UP Warriorz Updated squad for the reamainder of WPL 2026

Meg Lanning (c), Amy Jones, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, Asha Sobhana Joy, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Sophie Ecclestone, Suman Meena, Trisha Gongadi

UP Warriorz Need Big Wins to Stay in Playoffs Race

UP Warriorz are currently at the bottom of the WPL 2026 points table with only two wins in six matches and a net run rate of -0.769. To qualify for the playoffs, they must win both of their remaining matches by big margins. If they lose even one match, it will be very difficult for them to make the playoffs. So far, only RCB have qualified, and only two of the remaining four teams will secure the other playoff spots.

