RCB Mentor Hails ‘Aesthetically Pleasing’ Laura Wolvaardt for 77 off 38 That Almost Secured Victory for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026

Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed by Sophie Devine in the final over.

Laura Wolvaardt played a brilliant innings for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants in the Match No. 4 of WPL 2026, earning praise from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik.

Delhi Capitals were chasing a big target of 210. Laura Wolvaardt came in to bat at No. 3 in the sixth over after Shafali Verma was dismissed, with Delhi at 41/1. Wolvaardt steadied the innings and built an important 90 run partnership with Lizelle Lee, which kept Delhi in the chase. After Lee was out, Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Wolvaardt stayed at one end and continued to attack the bowlers.

Wolvaardt scored 77 runs off just 38 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 202.63. At one stage, she was on 29 off 21 balls, but then accelerated brilliantly by scoring her next 48 runs in just 17 deliveries. She was dismissed by Sophie Devine in the final over when Delhi needed only seven runs to win. Her wicket proved to be a turning point, as Delhi Capitals eventually lost the match by five runs.

Dinesh Karthik impressed with Laura Wolvaardt brilliant innings

Former India cricketer and RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik praised Wolvaardt for her clean hitting, calm approached innings. He also highlighted how such high quality batting performances are raising the standard of the Women Premier League (WPL).

“Aesthetically pleasing and also such clean hitting to the point where it’s almost bordering brutal from @LauraWolvaardt. Class apart. So clinical with how she approached her innings. This @wplt20 is just raising the bar for women’s cricket in a big way,” he tweeted.

Aesthetically pleasing and also such clean hitting to the point where it’s almost bordering brutal from @LauraWolvaardt



Class apart



So clinical with how she approached her innings



This @wplt20 is just raising the bar for women’s cricket in a big way



💪🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 11, 2026

ALSO READ:

Laura Wolvaardt continues strong run of form

Laura Wolvaardt has been in excellent form recently. Before the WPL, she scored two centuries in the ODI series against Ireland and also hit a century in the T20I series. Earlier, she played in the BBL for Adelaide Strikers, where she scored 264 runs in eight matches at an average of 44.00. Before that, in the Women ODI World Cup 2025, she was the highest run scorer with 571 runs in nine matches at an average of 71.37, including two centuries and three half centuries.

Her form will be very important for Delhi Capitals going forward, especially as the team has already lost both of their first two matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.