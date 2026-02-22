RCB Spinner Takes Match-winning Three-wicket Haul to Help India A Win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Previously, India A had also defeated Bangladesh in the inaugural edition's final in 2023.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Prema Rawat has rattled Bangladesh with her fiery three-wicket haul as India A Women successfully defended their title in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

RCB Stars Lead Charge as India Claim Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Apart from Prema, another RCB star, Radha Yadav, made an impact with both of her skills in the all-important summit clash. After electing to bat first, the skipper contributed a crucial 36 in the middle order to put up a fighting total of 134/7 on the scoreboard.

Following this, the all-rounder also chipped in with the wicket of Sarmin Sultana as India A Women folded the opposition for just 88 runs with five balls remaining. The entire bowling unit stepped up in the low-scoring affair, with Tanuja Kanwar and Sonia Mendhiya snaring two scalps each.

Earlier, a commendable 51 not out off only 34 balls from Tejal Hasabnis had also rescued the side from 47/4 in nine overs. But interestingly, the batter is yet to earn a contract in the four-year history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far.

RCB Players Continue Stellar Run After WPL 2026 Victory

The RCB players are carrying on their purple patch across the globe following a scintillating run in the WPL 2026 to grab their second silverware of the tournament. Last evening, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana’s resilient 82 and a blistering cameo by Richa Ghosh starred in India Women’s historic T20I series victory on Australian soil.

Hours later, two more RCB stars delivered match-defining performances in the subcontinental tournament final in Bangkok. Prema Rawat finished off the league on a high with eight wickets in five appearances.

On the other hand, captain Radha Yadav concluded the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 as the joint-highest wicket-taker, snaring 10 scalps in five matches, including a four-fer in the semi-final. After playing a key role at No.5 for RCB, the all-rounder also contributed a crucial 75 runs with the willow in the tournament.

