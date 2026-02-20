RCB Star Shines With All-round Performance in SL-A vs IND-A Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semi-final Clash

The RCB all-rounder has been a key component in the WPL 2026, as well as for the Indian side recently.

Away from all the T20 World Cup 2026 attention, the India A Women have made their way into the Final of yet another tournament – the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. While they didn’t break a sweat in the semi-final clash against Sri Lanka A, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Radha Yadav stood out.

The 25-year-old has been assigned the duties of captaincy, and has been performing those quite well. Apart from the single slip-up by the India A Women from the hands of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Women in Blue have done well to hold their fort.

That being said, RCB star all-rounder Radha Yadav has been at the centre of it all, quite literally the semi-final. Sri Lanka elected to bat first, and were not let off the hook by the Indian bowlers. They could only get to a mere 118 in under 20 overs.

The destructor-in-chief? Without a doubt, skipper Radha Yadav. The left-handed off-spinner brought herself on as the fifth bowler into the attack, and scalped a four-wicket haul in exchange of just 19 runs, with two balls of her spell remaining.

Not just that! She coupled that up with an unbeaten 18-ball 31 with the bat to see the team through to the Final, as the Indians chased down the target in less than 14 overs.

How Does the RCB Star Add Balance To the Indian Side?

With the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be played in the month of June, Radha Yadav could be an extremely good asset to have for the Indian side. Her all-round abilities will help Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. go a long way in the tournament.

In the Women’s Premier League (WPL) this year, the RCB star all-rounder was very handy with the bat in hand, and also scored an important fifty, which helped the team propel towards a good total. However, it could be interesting to see the kind of role she gets in the T20 World Cup coming up on English soil.

In addition to her skill set with the bat and ball in hand, Radha Yadav is also a live wire on the field. The pace with which she covers the ground is instrumental in inflicting a lot of run-outs. To add to that, Radha has also got a great arm, which makes her a good fielder on the boundary.

In 89 T20Is, Radha Yadav has scalped 103 wickets at an economy of 6.61, which speaks great volumes of her control and accuracy with the ball. Additionally, she also possesses two four-wicket hauls to her name.

