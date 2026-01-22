Shreyanka Patil Receives Key Advice From AB de Villiers on Finishing Amid RCB Juggernaut in WPL 2026

She strikes at 150 in WPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) strong run in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, winning five games in a row and becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs, has gained new energy. However, they have heavily relied on Nadine de Klerk for the finishing duties. Amidst this, emerging star Shreyanka Patil has sought guidance from RCB legend AB de Villiers to improve her finishing skills.

Shreyanka Patil Bold Finishing Quest

Speaking on AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, the 22-year-old Shreyanka Patil expressed her ambition to be the best finisher in the world. She asked former RCB batter AB de Villiers for advice on the mindset for handling the death overs while batting.

“What if you have just the last over and you’ve gone into bat? What should be my mindset?” Shreyanka Patil asked AB. “I want to be the best finisher in the world. So, whatever information I can get, I would love to take it to my advantage.”

Shreyanka Patil has made an impact as a lower-order batter for RCB previously, despite getting limited opportunities to showcase her prowess. The right-hander has hammered 90 runs in 14 innings at an impressive strike rate of 150, highlighting her ability to score runs quickly. More recently, in the RCB’s last match in WPL 2026, Shreyanka hit a couple of boundaries on as many deliveries.

Facing pacer Kashvee Gautam, the first boundary came behind square leg as she shuffled across and came inside the line of the ball and swept. The other boundary came with a reverse sweep, bisecting the backward point and short third to finish the RCB innings on high, showcasing the range of shots, time, and ability to play the field.

AB de Villiers Masterclass Insights

AB De Villiers, known for his finishing abilities and audacious shots, highlighted the importance of observation and instinct. He also emphasised the importance of how faking body language sometimes gives a psychological advantage.

“You’ve watched 19 overs of others batting and seen the bowlers who are leaking runs, so you know which balls are easier to hit,” AB de Villiers told when Shreyanka Patil asked him about what should be the mindset when you walk in to bat in the final over of the first innings. “Trust your instincts and focus on the basics—just three things: keep your head still, see the ball, and wait for it. And fake it till you make it. Walk out as if you’re the best batter in the world.”

While she received valuable advice from one of the legends of the game, Shreyanka Patil is also sharing a dressing room with one of the best finishers in women’s cricket, South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk, who has consistently provided final flourishes for RCB in WPL 2026. Working with De Klerk and De Villier’s advice could help Shreyanka transition from a support player to a match-winner. As WPL 2026 intensifies and nears its knockout stages, the growth of Shreyanka Patil could only drive RCB to their second title.

