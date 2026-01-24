Smriti Mandhana Explains What Went Wrong Against Delhi Capitals

RCB lost their first match of WPL 2026.

The RCB vs DC clash of WPL 2026 in Vadodara turned out to be a low-scoring one. Although Smriti Mandhana & Co. might be gutted to take a loss, they keep their spot at the top of the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the verge of creating history, with sixth consecutive win in the Women’s Premier League. On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues’ DC jumped to the second spot on the points table. This will increase their chances of qualifying for the WPL 2026 playoffs.

Smriti Mandhana on RCB vs DC Loss

Apart from the RCB captain scoring 38, only two more batters made runs in double digits. The overdependence on the top order cracked open against the Delhi Capitals. The Royal Challengers put 109 in 20 overs and lost their last wicket on the last ball of the first innings.

In the second innings, Lauren Bell and Gautami Naik dropped the catch of the DC captain. While Bell had to jump high to get her hand on the ball, Naik’s catch was relatively easier. Rodrigues was eventually dismissed at 24 off 26, but an early wicket could’ve helped RCB stand a chance in the game.

“We thought 140-plus was good. We need to work on our fielding and batting. Won’t be happy with the fielding today. Knowing our girls, they’ll work harder. 30-40 runs more were needed, but it happens. Few things we can get better at taking those chances. Think the girls will work their way up,” Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

Looking at the WPL 2026 stats, RCB and MI have dropped as many as nine catches each. RCB have a catching efficiency of 76.3% in six games so far. Delhi Capitals have dropped the least number of catches (six) and top the efficiency chart with 81.8%.

However, a loss will not affect RCB’s qualification. With 10 points and two more games to go, the 2024 champions need one more win to qualify straight for the final.

The Royal Challengers will play two more league games at the same venue, against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. As of date, both teams have four points each and are fighting for contention. With Delhi Capitals’ win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the two spots in the WPL 2026 playoffs stay wide open for the four teams.

