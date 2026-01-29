Smriti Mandhana Reveals Team Mantra After RCB Secure WPL 2026 Final Berth

This will be their second WPL final, following their title triumph in 2024.

Captain Smriti Mandhana discussed a crucial mental shift that helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bounce back from two straight defeats and storm into the WPL 2026 final after thrashing UP Warriorz by eight wickets on Thursday, January 29. This will be their second WPL final, following their title triumph in 2024.

Smriti Mandhana on RCB Mental Reset After Back-to-Back Losses

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Smriti Mandhana mentioned that RCB decided to avoid emotional responses and focused on staying practical during the business end of the tournament.

“In the last two games, we told ourselves not to think emotionally and dig a hole,” Mandhana said after the match. “In tournaments like this, you have to credit the other players. Nat (Sciver-Brunt) played brilliantly against us, and sometimes, you just have to accept that. We’ve played really good cricket in the first five matches.”

In reply to a modest target of 144, RCB cruised towards it by finishing the chase in just 13.1 overs. Grace Harris once again led the charge against UPW, scoring a quick-fire 75, following up her 85 in their first meeting.

