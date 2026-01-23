Sophie Devine Reveals Reason for Batting in New Position After Match-Winning Fifty in GG vs UPW WPL 2026

She currently leads the most wickets charts in WPL 2026.

Sophie Devine came into the spotlight again as her all-round led Gujarat Giants (GG) to a comprehensive win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in a WPL 2026 clash on Thursday, January 22. She delivered an impressive performance with both bats and all despite a surprise demotion in her batting position to No.5.

Sophie Devine Reflects on Being Slotted at No 5

Sophie Devine dismissed her positional shift as “not a biggie,” recognising her team’s flexibility.

“That’s the beauty of this team under Maxi and Marshy’s leadership. Danni Wyatt was brilliant up top with Beth Mooney, showing real intent. I’ve batted everywhere, so moving to No. 5 was not a biggie. Years of experience let me adjust to whatever role the team needs,” said Sophie Devine on her batting position at the post-match presentation.

Before this game, Sophie Devine had scored 149 runs in the first five innings as an opener, including a match-winning 95-run knock against Delhi Capitals. Despite this, she was asked to bat in the middle-order as the team wanted to bolster the top-order with the inclusion of Daniel Wyatt-Hodge, leaving out all-rounder Georgia Wareham.

UPW skipper Meg Lanning acknowledged Sophie Devine was the difference between the two teams, underlining her ability to contribute across all departments.

“Sophie was the difference. She was able to hold that innings together and then accelerate toward the end. Credit to her for the second time running,” said Lanning at the post-match presentation.

With runs, wickets, and a sharp run-out, Sophie Devine was everywhere, playing a key role as GG defended 153, the lowest total this season, while bundling UPW out for just 108. The Kiwi cricketer dismissed Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Goud and ran out Shikha Pandey with a sharp throw.

Earlier, she top-scored for GG with a crucial fifty, providing a final flourish to GG’s innings, which at one point seemed to be restricted to 135 runs. Her knock was laced with two fours and three maximums. This win pushed GG up the table while UPW’s chase fell apart.

GG vs UPW WPL 2026 Clash Highlights

Chasing 154 on a challenging surface, UPW skittled out for 108 all out, which was the lowest total defended this season. GG’s bowlers dominated the match, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad claiming 3/16. Renuka Singh grabbed two as well. Navgire and Lanning’s unfortunate dismissals triggered the collapse, with only three batters reaching double figures.

Earlier, Daniel Wyatt-Hodge made a blistering start to the innings, scoring 14 runs off 8 balls, but soon lost her wicket. Anushka Sharma fell on the same score. But Beth Mooney fell on 38 off 34 balls, but Sophie remained unbeaten on 50. In the process, Sophie was caught on mid-wicket in the last over, but it was called a no-ball. She made the most of the opportunity, slamming 15 runs in the next four deliveries, helping GG cross the 150-run mark.

As WPL 2026 heads toward the playoffs, every match becomes crucial for GG. If they win the remaining two games, they will directly qualify for the playoffs else their fate will be dependent on the other teams’ results.

