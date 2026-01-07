4 Underrated India Players to Watch Out for in WPL 2026

The WPL 2026 will commence on January 7.

The much-awaited Women’s Premier League 2026 will kick off on January 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against each other in the tournament opener. Like previous years, the WPL 2026 will provide a platform for domestic players to prove their mettle and establish themselves on the world stage.

Here are four underrated domestic players who, despite not always making headlines, could make a significant impact in the upcoming WPL 2026, suggesting they are prepared for the big stage.

Niki Prasad (Delhi Capitals)

The 20-year-old off-spinning all-rounder Niki Prasad led India to victory in the U19 World Cup 2025. She quickly made her mark in the last season, securing the Player of the Match award on her debut with a score of 35 runs off 30 balls against MI. In eight WPL games, Niki scored 78 runs at an average of 39 and has taken five catches.

Under the guidance of newly appointed captain Jemimah Rodrigues at Delhi Capitals, Niki Prasad is expected to deliver strong performances in WPL 2026, contributing with lower-order hitting and a crucial spell with the ball.

Kiran Navgire (UP Warriorz)

Kiran Navgire made heads turn with a record-setting, unbeaten 162-run knock off 76 balls in a domestic T20 match for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. The performances earned her a spot in WPL squads, but she failed to meet expectations. While she showcased her power-hitting skills, Kiran Navgire lacked consistency. In 25 WPL games, the right-hander has scored 419 runs at a strike rate over 140, including three half-centuries, but she averages just 17.45.

As an opener for UP Warriorz, her attacking approach will stand out, and the presence of veteran Meg Lanning at the top order will help her combine her aggressive style with consistency in WPL 2026.

Gongadi Trisha (UP Warriorz)

Gongadi Trisha, the 20-year-old from Telangana, was bought by UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh after initially going unsold in the auction. She offers versatility, with right-handed batting and leg-spin bowling. Trisha came to the limelight after emerging as the top scorer in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year. She amassed 309 runs at an average of 77.25 and a strike rate of 147.14, with a hundred, alongside taking four wickets with an economy rate of 5.82 in recent domestic T20 matches.

Playing alongside Navgire and Lanning at UP Warriorz in WPL 2026, Trisha could help maintain scoring momentum and pick up important wickets.

Bharti Fulmali (Gujarat Giants)

Bharti Fulmali got her first breakthrough in 2024 after she replaced the injured Harleen Deol. Though she featured in only three games, Bharti made her presence felt, scoring 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 120.75. She was retained by Gujarat Giants for INR 70 lakh ahead of the WPL 2025. After nine games, she averages 49.25 in the WPL, with 197 runs at a strike rate of 151 across nine games.

As Gujarat Giants rebuild their team for WPL 2026, her skill in finishing innings, especially against spin bowling, will be important. She will get a lot learn from international stars like captain Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

