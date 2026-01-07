UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Preview: Full Squad, Fixtures, Best XI, and Key Players

They have appointed Meg Lanning as the skipper.

UP Warriorz (UPW) will be eyeing their maiden title in the upcoming Women’s Premier League edition, which is set to kick off on January 9. Before all the action begins, we bring you the UP Warriorz WPL 2026 preview with all you need to know.

UPW finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season and understandably decided to revamp the squad in the mega auction. They brought in multiple World Cup-winning former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who will lead the side this season.

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026

UPW had gone into the mega auction after retaining only Shweta Sehrawat. They used RTM cards on Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kiran Navgire in the auction. Their other big signings included Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey, Deandra Dottin, and Harleen Deol.

Check out the full UP Warriorz WPL 2026 squad.

Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Gongadi Trisha, and Pratika Rawal.

UP Warriorz Fixtures in WPL 2026

UPW will start their campaign with a clash against Gujarat Giants on January 10 afternoon. They will play five league games in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara for the last three. Here’s the full list of UP Warriorz WPL 2026 fixtures:

Date Opponent Venue Time January 10 Gujarat Giants Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM January 12 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 14 Delhi Capitals Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 15 Mumbai Indians Navi Mumbai 7:30 PM January 17 Mumbai Indians Navi Mumbai 3:30 PM January 22 Gujarat Giants Vadodara 7:30 PM January 29 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM February 1 Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz Best XI

Looking at the UP Warriorz squad, their four overseas starters are likely to be Lanning, Ecclestone, Litchfield, and Dottin. The UP Warriorz best XI could look like:

Meg Lanning (c)

Kiran Navgire

Shweta Sehrawat

Phoebe Litchfield (wk)

Deepti Sharma

Deandra Dottin

Harleen Deol

Sophie Ecclestone

Shikha Pandey

Kranti Goud

Asha Sobhana

Where Will UP Warriorz Finish in WPL 2026?

UP Warriorz revamped their squad and look much stronger than they did in the previous edition. They will have high hopes for the team led by Lanning.

On paper, UPW have an outstanding bowling attack. The pace department has a veteran like Shikha Pandey and a rising India star in Kranti Goud. The spin attack has a lot of variety with left-arm spin of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma’s off-spin and leg-spin of Asha Sobhana. In Ecclestone and Shikha, they also boast of good batting depth. But the batting unit still lacks enough firepower and reliability.

UPW could reach the playoffs if their batting unit supports the bowlers well.

Key Players for UP Warriorz WPL 2026

UPW have a few big stars that they will rely on heavily to get the job done. Let’s take a look at the key players for the UP Warriorz WPL 2026 campaign.

Deepti Sharma

There is no doubt that Deepti Sharma will be crucial to the franchise. The all-rounder has over 500 runs in the league at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 117. She has also taken 27 wickets with the off-spin. Deepti has improved her fast run-scoring ability in the recent past, and that could be vital.

Sophie Ecclestone

The England spinner is the best in the world across formats. Sophie Ecclestone has taken 36 wickets in the WPL at an exceptional economy of 6.68. She will be key to the UP Warriorz WPL 2026 chances as the leader of the bowling attack.

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning has been a consistent performer in the WPL. She has amassed 952 runs in three seasons at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 127. Though retired from international cricket, she has games under her belt. In the recent WBBL, she made 479 runs at an average of 53 while striking at 136.

Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey, who was part of the Delhi Capitals side, has a proven record in the league. The right-arm pacer has taken 30 wickets in 27 games at an economy of 6.96. As the lead pacer, Shikha will be a vital cog in the wheel for UP Warriorz.

