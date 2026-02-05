Was Radha Yadav Hit Wicket Off Winning Hit In RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise will welcome their third trophy in three years, as the RCB women clinch the WPL 2026 final against Delhi Capitals on February 5, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Radha Yadav scored consecutive boundaries to complete RCB’s win. However, the celebrations had a slight hiccup as she hit the winning runs because her stumps were dislodged.

Why Was Radha Yadav Not Given Out in RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final?

The equation for RCB read as eight runs to win in the last over. The first two balls were marked as singles, while the third was hit for four by Radha. On the fourth ball off Shree Charani, the right-handed batter created some room to push the ball over cover. But in the process, the bails were off, and the red light was on, indicating the stumps were hit.

ALSO READ:

As the ball rushed towards the boundary rope, the RCB teammates started the celebrations and ran towards the pitch.

The commentators revealed, “confirmation has been received. RCB are the champions.”

Though it looked like Radha’s bat had hit the stumps, it was the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Lizelle Lee was standing too close to the stumps, and her gloves may have hit the bails as she anticipated collecting the ball at the back.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.