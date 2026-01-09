Why Ellyse Perry Will Not Play For RCB in WPL 2026

The Australian all-rounder has scored 972 runs in the tournament across three seasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry will not be a part of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Australian star pulled out of the season citing personal reasons. For the first time in their history, RCB will commence their season without Perry.

The 35-year-old Australian was retained by the franchise for a sum of INR 2 Crore after which she informed her unavailability. The Smriti Mandhana-led side looks well settled heading into a new season, and will aim for nothing less than what they achieved in 2024.

Perry has played for the same franchise in all the three seasons of the tournament so far, and has scored 972 runs at an average of 64.80 with eight fifties to her name. To add to that, she has also picked 14 wickets at an economy of 8.25. Every other franchise will take a sign a relief knowing that Perry won’t be in the RCB XI.

That being said, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Ellyse Perry. Stepping into the role of the Aussie all-rounder would certainly be huge shoes to fill, but the fact that the management has shown their trust in Satghare speaks volumes about her quality as a player.

Satghare does not have a lot of WPL matches to her name, having played just four matches in the last two seasons. She was a part of the Gujarat Giants previously, and has been roped in at her base price of INR 30 Lakhs.

How Will RCB Fare Without Ellyse Perry?

Though the 2024 WPL champions have a lot of big names in the squad, Ellyse Perry is not a player that can be replaced with ease. The Australian all-rounder was a key component for the franchise, especially in the middle. Perry held the fort on one end, while the other batters played around her.

However, this season, Smriti Mandhana and the RCB management will have to make certain changes to make sure that their middle order remains strong. Mandhana, Georgia Voll and Dayalan Hemalatha are expected to take the first three spots in the batting order.

One strength that RCB have is the number of power-hitters in their line-up. The likes of Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh and Grace Harris can strike the long ball, which will certainly boost the team’s chances for a late surge in the innings. However, the No.4 spot will be a topic of huge concern amongst the skipper and team management.

The bowling is pretty sorted, with Lauren Bell and Arundhati Reddy leading the pace attack. Furthermore, the franchise has the services of Nadine de Klerk and Pooja Vastrakar who can be useful with the ball in hand. Along with that, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil will lead the spin-bowling department.

