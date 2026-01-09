Why is Georgia Voll Not in RCB Playing XI for MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026?

She played for the UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025.

The Women’s Premier League 2026 has started with the high-profile clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, star Australian batter Georgia Voll has not made it to RCB’s playing XI in the WPL 2026 opener. The team had acquired her for INR 60 lakh in the mega auction.

Why Georgia Voll is Not in RCB Playing XI Against Mumbai Indians

The team has opted for four overseas players in the form of Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, and Nadine de Klerk. This ensured that the former UP Warriorz (UPW) player will have to wait for her chance to don the RCB jersey. The Bengaluru outfit have won the toss and elected to field first.

Notably, this is also the debut WPL match for England bowlers Bell and Smith, as well as ex-UPW all-rounder Harris’ maiden outing in RCB colours. South African player de Klerk has also made a comeback in the side’s playing XI following a commendable show in the Women’s ODI World Cup on Indian soil. The RCB player’s solitary appearance in the tournament had come in 2024, dismissing current Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey.

MI-W vs RCB-W Playing XIs

MI-W: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, and Saika Ishaque.

RCB-W: Smriti Mandhana (C), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

ALSO READ:

Georgia Voll in WPL 2025

The youngster had featured in only three fixtures for the Warriorz last season, scoring 154 runs at a blistering strike rate of 167.39. But despite her limited appearances, she managed to enter the record books by smashing the joint-individual highest score in the league’s history.

Voll’s match-winning, unbeaten 99-run knock off 56 balls against her current team RCB included a total of 14 fours and a maximum. The Bengaluru fans would hope for the player to continue a similar red-hot form whenever she manages to enter the playing XI in the upcoming fixtures of the WPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.