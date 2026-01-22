Why is Georgia Wareham Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Tonight for GG vs UPW WPL 2026?

After three back-to-back defeats in the WPL 2026, the Gujarat Giants (GG) would want to be back in winning ways soon with a victory over the UP Warriorz (UPW). However, the Warriorz have opted to go with the same line-up that took on the defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), a few days back. But the Giants have made one change in their starting XI for the clash.

GG vs UPW Playing XIs

GG: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UPW: Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

ALSO READ:

Why Georgia Wareham is Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Against UP Warriorz

The team has decided to bring in England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, replacing Georgia Wareham, to increase their batting depth.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.