News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why is Georgia Wareham Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Tonight for GG vs UPW WPL 2026?
womens-premier-league-wpl

Why is Georgia Wareham Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Tonight for GG vs UPW WPL 2026?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 22, 2026
1 min read
Why is Georgia Wareham Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Tonight for GG vs UPW WPL 2026?

After three back-to-back defeats in the WPL 2026, the Gujarat Giants (GG) would want to be back in winning ways soon with a victory over the UP Warriorz (UPW). However, the Warriorz have opted to go with the same line-up that took on the defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), a few days back. But the Giants have made one change in their starting XI for the clash.

GG vs UPW Playing XIs

GG: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UPW: Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

ALSO READ:

Why Georgia Wareham is Not in Gujarat Giants Playing XI Against UP Warriorz

The team has decided to bring in England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, replacing Georgia Wareham, to increase their batting depth.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.