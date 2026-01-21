Why Lizelle Lee Was Rightly Given Out Stumped During DC vs MI WPL 2026 Clash

She scored 46 runs off 28 balls.

The controversial stumping dismissal of Lizelle Lee during the WPL 2026 match of Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at BCA Stadium in Vadodara sparked immediate outrage. Lee was dismissed on 48 off 28 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Why The Dismissal Call For Lizelle Lee Was Right Despite Controversy

The drama unfolded when Amanjot Kaur bowled a leg-side delivery in the 11th over. Lizelle Lee attempted a flick but lost her balance momentarily and left the crease in the process. Debutant wicket-keeper Rahila Firdous quickly removed the bails, which prompted the on-field umpires to take it to the TV umpire.

The TV umpire reviewed multiple angles, including the crucial stump camera. Footage confirmed Lee’s bat was in the air when the bails dislodged, about six frames after her foot left the ground.

Under Law 38.1, a batter is out stumped if no part of their bat or body is grounded within the popping crease when the wicket breaks. Lee’s bat was clearly lifted, making the call technically correct.

Stump camera evidence was decisive. According to the frame-by-frame analysis, Lee was completely overbalanced, with her back foot lifted and her bat moving upward. The side-on replays confirmed the timing, and the umpires ruled based on the bails being dislodged.

Lizelle Lee’s Frustration Led to Fine

Lizelle Lee, the South African opener, batting on 46 off 28 balls, was given out in the 11th over off Amanjot Kaur’s bowling, cutting her innings short. Lee, who has also officiated as an umpire in several league games, couldn’t hold on to her emotions and expressed her frustration. That visible frustration resulted in a 10% match fee fine and one demerit point for breaching the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct.

The match referee deemed it a Level 1 offence. Lee accepted her guilt after the match. Notably, the four points lead to suspension.

“Lee admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment during the match. For Level 1 breaches, the match referee’s decision is final and binding,” a WPL release stated.

