Glenn Maxwell Opens Up About T20I Retirement After Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Exit

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who is in the twilight of his career, opened up about his future and possible retirement from T20Is after Australia’s recent group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Having retired from ODIs and not being a part of Australia’s Test setup, Maxwell is only active in the shortest format.

However, with Australia set to host the next T20 World Cup in 2028, speculation remains whether one of their best short-format players will be available for the home edition. Glenn Maxwell is already 37-year-old and by the time the next T20 World Cup arrives, he will turn 40. The 2028 Olympics, which will witness the return of cricket after 128 years, will be another major cricketing event that year.

When quizzed on the same lines if the veteran Aussie star has set an end date for his international career, Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne,

“I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what’s to come over the next 12 months,” Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday in Melbourne. “There’s not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there’s probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements, and just see how my body’s going and see how I’m travelling and if there’s opportunities to play in the future, hopefully I’m fit and firing.”

Maxwell added, “We’ve had some discussions about what the next little bit looks like, and we’ll continue to have really open and fluid discussions going forward,” he said. “As I said, if I’m fit and firing and available, I’ll be ready.”

Will Glenn Maxwell lose CA contract?

With limited T20I games till 2027 coupled with Glenn Maxwell’s subpar form, there is a chance that he might lose the Cricket Australia (CA) Central Contract.

Australia only have eight bilateral T20Is on the calendar before August 2027. Furthermore, talking about his form, Maxwell produced scores of 9, 31 and 22 at the World Cup at an uncharacteristic strike-rate of just 110.71, including the slowest 30-plus score of his career.

Even if he loses the CA contract, Maxwell can keep himself in contention and stay fit as he will ply his trade in franchise cricket in leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), Major League Cricket (MLC), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the new European T20 League (ETPL).

