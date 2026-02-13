Marcus Stoinis Injury Update: Australia Star Leaves Field After Being Hit on Thumb in AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The Marcus Stoinis injury update comes as a concern for Australia after the all-rounder left the field with a thumb injury in the AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Marcus Stoinis Injury Update: All-Rounder leaves the field after being hit on Thumb

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 16th over in the first innings. Marcus Stoinis bowled a full toss to Ryan Burl, who hit it straight back at him. Stoinis tried to take the catch, but the ball struck his left thumb and he dropped it. He looked in pain after the blow.

He was hit on the webbing between his index finger and thumb. Stoinis was seen holding his hand straight away and called for the physio. He remained on the field until the physio arrived, and then walked off the ground.

Cameron Green completed the over, and Australia will hope the Marcus Stoinis injury update is not serious. It was not his batting hand, so he should still be able to grip the bat.

He bowled 2.5 overs, conceded 17 runs, and picked up one wicket. In the previous match against Ireland, he scored 45 runs with the bat. The good news was that he was seen padded up and ready to bat in the second innings.

Injury Concerns Mount for Australia

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood already ruled out due to injury, and Tim David only just returning to the XI after recovering, Australia cannot afford any more injury concerns. Their captain, Mitchell Marsh, was also dealing with internal testicular bleeding, which adds to their worries.

They have named Steve Smith as a standby option for now. However, given Stoinis’ all-round abilities, the team will hope his injury is not serious.

All-Round Form Makes Marcus Stoinis Vital for Australia

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026, Stoinis had a fantastic outing in the BBL. He took 15 wickets in 11 innings for Melbourne Stars and also scored 273 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 135.82.

His experience is important for the team in this tournament, as they are already without some of their key performers. He plays a big role in both the batting and bowling departments.

Last year in February, he retired from ODIs to focus on T20Is.

