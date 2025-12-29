MCG Pitch Rated Unsatisfactory After Two-Day Boxing Day Test in Ashes 2025

This marked the second Test of Ashes 2025 to conclude in only two days.

The MCG pitch has been rated unsatisfactory following the fourth Test of the Ashes 2025 between Australia and England. The decision comes after a match that finished in less than two days, raising concerns about the balance between bat and ball.

ICC Match Referee Explains Unsatisfactory Rating for MCG Pitch

Match referee Jeff Crowe is expected to officially submit the report under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

“The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point,” he stated.

This Boxing Day Test was completed in just 852 balls, making it the fourth shortest Ashes Test in history in terms of balls bowled.

The rating has attracted attention because an even shorter Test earlier in the series, played in Perth, received a very good rating from the ICC. That match ended with fewer balls but was still rated acceptable, which has become a point of discussion among fans and experts.

Pace Dominates as Both Batting Line-ups Struggle in Melbourne

In Melbourne, England won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the decision worked right away. Their fast bowlers found movement and bounce early, putting Australia under pressure. Josh Tongue led the attack by taking five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 152 in their first innings.

England then looked to take control but struggled just as much with the bat. The Australian pace attack used the conditions well, and England were dismissed for 110. With both teams finding it hard to survive at the crease, the game moved very quickly.

Australia began their second innings on the opening day itself. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, and England’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Australia were bowled out for 132, with Travis Head scoring 46.

England were set a small target in the final innings and chased it down in 32.2 overs. They lost six wickets along the way, but contributions from Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34) and Jacob betthell (40) took them to a comfortable win.

Despite England registering their first Test victory on Australian soil since 2011, the series result remained unchanged. Australia had already secured the Ashes by winning the first three Tests and held an 3–0 lead.

The final Test of the Ashes 2025 will be played in Sydney from January 4, where attention will once again be on pitch conditions and whether a better balance between bat and ball can be achieved.

