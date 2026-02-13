3 Takeaways from AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash As Zimbabwe Pull Off Major Upset to Defeat Australia

Zimbabwe have defeated Australia by 23 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Zimbabwe have pulled off a massive upset to defeat Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The unexpected turn of events has brought in a few major changes in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B qualification scenarios.

The 2021 champions, Australia, are hit by multiple injury concerns. After two of their main pacers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, got sidelined from the entire event, captain Mitchell Marsh has also missed the initial two fixtures for the team. But despite the setbacks, few would have thought the AUS vs ZIM fixture would tilt on the Zimbabwean side.

Let’s look at 3 key takeaways from the Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Ben Dwarshuis, Glenn Maxwell Going Expensive

Initially, Australia’s Test and ODI skipper Cummins was set to regain his fitness and join the Australian squad for the later stage of the tournament. But as he was ruled out of the T20 championship due to a late recovery, the management had roped in Ben Dwarshuis to replace the seamer in the squad.

However, the 31-year-old has failed to make an impact in his maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup 2026. Following Mitchell Starc’s T20I retirement, Dwarshuis was expected to fill in the slot as the team’s solitary left-arm pacer option. But while facing Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the bowler gave away 10 runs per over without managing a breakthrough.

Australia’s prime all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also leaked 14 runs in an over before being dismissed for a run-a-ball 31, with 64 more runs needed off 28 deliveries to chase down the target.

Australlia Collapses While Chasing 169 Against Zimbabwe

Coming off a shocking 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan, the Aussies have also failed to start off the tournament on a good note. Especially, their batting on the subcontinental surfaces has been concerning. Earlier, the team finished at 146/8 while chasing 169 in the Pakistan T20I series opener before getting folded for only 108 and 96 runs, chasing 199 and 208, respectively.

In their first fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia had managed to put up 182/6 on the board against Ireland, on the back of two blistering cameos at the top from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green. Marcus Stoinis, who was not able to be much effective with the willow today after suffering a blow to his thumb, had also contributed 45 runs off 29 balls.

But against Zimbabwe, no other batter except for Matt Renshaw could anchor the innings. The left-hander was the lone warrior for Australia, notching up 65 runs off 44 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six. However, this knock came after three low-scoring returns since his T20I debut and a 33-ball 37 in the previous fixture.

Notably, considering the conditions of Colombo, Australia’s decision to field first also proved to backfire on the team’s plan. Later, the stand-in captain Travis Head admitted misreading the track, which got tougher to bat on in the second innings of play.

ALSO READ:

Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans Delivers Top Spells to Pull Off an Upset

Though the entire bowling unit of Zimbabwe put up an impressive show against Australia, two pacers, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, stole the spotlight. Muzarabani recorded his best T20I figure of 4-0-17-4, which included the key wickets of Inglis, Tim David, and Renshaw. On the other hand, Evans dismissed Head, Green, and Dwarshuis in just 3.3 overs at an economy of 6.57.

Both the seamers ran through the formidable batting order of Australia, as only three players managed to contribute in double-digit scores to the team’s total.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.