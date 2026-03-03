Travis Head Reflects on Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign As Australia Stars Set To Play in Sheffield Shield

After a disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, some Australia players from the squad, including Travis Head, are set to play in the upcoming Sheffield Shield matches.

Australia Vice-Captain Travis Head Opens Up on Disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Australia did not have a good campaign as they were knocked out in the group stage. In four matches, they won against Ireland and Oman but lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Because of this, they finished third in their group.

Looking back at the tournament, Australia vice-captain Travis Head, speaking to the reporters in a video shared by Fox Cricket, admitted the team simply did not perform at the required level. He described the campaign as tough and frustrating, especially considering the strong run the side had enjoyed over the previous 18 months.

Head also said that when Australia fail to win, many people search for major reasons behind the result. While there can sometimes be clear explanations, he felt that in this case it came down to performance.

“We weren’t good enough, and that’s as simple as that. Obviously a difficult campaign, and difficult to be a part of, and frustrating for a few people. We had a really, really good 18 months leading up to probably Pakistan, but for various reasons with the team and exiting Big Bash and whatnot, we weren’t able to get a bit of momentum,” Head said.

“I think there’s a lot of people that draw long bows when Australian cricket teams don’t win. There needs to be a reason. People want a reason. Sometimes there is, and sometimes it’s a bit harder to explain than that. We weren’t good enough. Everyone can draw their own conclusions, but we know as a team that we’re fully committed,” he added.

Australia Players Set for Sheffield Shield Return

Out of the 16 players who travelled to the T20 World Cup, eight players including Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Matt Kuhnemann and reserve player Sean Abbott will play in at least one of the next two rounds of the Sheffield Shield. The ninth round of the tournament starts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Ben Dwarshuis are available to play in the One Day Cup final on March 11, where Tasmania will host New South Wales at Bellerive Oval.

ALSO READ:

Sheffield Shield Upcoming Matches Schedule

Thu, Mar 5, 2026

25th Match: Tasmania vs Victoria – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

26th Match: Queensland vs Western Australia – TBC

27th Match: South Australia vs New South Wales – Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Sat, Mar 14, 2026

28th Match: New South Wales vs Western Australia – Cricket Central, Sydney

29th Match: Victoria vs South Australia – Junction Oval, Melbourne

30th Match: Tasmania vs Queensland – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Thu, Mar 26, 2026

Final: TBC vs TBC – TBC

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.