Why Australia Preferred Matthew Renshaw Over Steve Smith for T20 World Cup 2026.

Steve Smith was ignored again.

Australia have made a tactical change to their T20 World Cup 2026 squad, bringing in Matthew Renshaw for Matthew Short at the last minute. The move comes on the back of Renshaw’s recent form and Short’s failures in T20Is.

Interestingly, Australia had the option of Steve Smith, who showed tremendous form in the recently concluded BBL 2025/26 by hitting runs at a high strike rate. Still, they ignored him again, despite having ample support from experts and former cricketers.

The role Matthew Renshaw plays as a cricketer is what went in his favour. Matthew Renshaw can either open the innings or bat in the middle order, while Smith’s best comes only at the top.

Renshaw is also an LHB and will give another dimension to Australia’s batting unit. In the current setup, they have several RHBs, with Travis Head being the only LHB certain to start.

Moreover, he also plays spin well and will support pace-hitters like Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis in the middle. Spin will play an important role at the T20 World Cup 2026, and Renshaw’s spin skills will be more than handy, something Smith or Matthew Short can’t boast.

We won’t be forgetting this innings from Matt Renshaw anytime soon! 💯 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/z1qvRag1Lq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2025

Steve Smith might have been in great form in the BBL, but his T20I record suggests his limitations. Despite having ample chances at his preferred spot, Smith hasn’t really found enough success in this format and won’t succeed against better attacks in the mega event, if his previous record is anything to go by.

Matthew Renshaw’s bowling value

Another crucial aspect of Matthew Renshaw’s game is his improved bowling returns, something he flexed in the BBL 2025/26. He can bowl accurate overs and act as a matchup bowler in the powerplay or middle overs.

As mentioned, spinners will be effective in this T20 World Cup 2026, and Renshaw’s bowling might come into play at some stage. In the BBL, he showed his utility even against RHBs and will be more than handy on helpful decks.

Steve Smith can’t bowl at all and is limited as a batter. So, Renshaw got the nod.

