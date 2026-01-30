Why Is Mitchell Starc Not Playing For Australia In T20 World Cup 2026?

He is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

The absence of veteran pacer Mitchell Starc from the Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad has raised eyebrows, especially with the tournament happening in India and Sri Lanka, where dew plays a huge role in the second innings. Mitchell Starc is not missing the T20 World Cup due to injury or poor performance. He retired from T20I cricket in September 2025 to focus on Test and ODI cricket amid a packed international schedule.

The 35-year-old last played a T20I during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the USA, where Australia made a semi-final exit. He then didn’t feature in any of the following T20I games and hung up his boots from the format six months before the T20 World Cup 2026. However, he continues to play in the franchise leagues as he recently featured in the Big Bash League (BBL) after a decade. He is likely to start for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2026.

Mitchell Starc Retired from T20Is to Prioritise Test Cricket

Mitchell Starc played 65 T20Is for Australia since making his debut in 2012 and finished as the country’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 79 wickets alongside Josh Hazlewood. His biggest achievement came in 2021 when Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE.

However, Mitchell Starc has always been clear about his priorities, particularly representing Australia in Test cricket.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said while announcing his T20I retirement.

Selector George Bailey acknowledged that Mitchell Starc’s skill to swing the new ball at high speed and deliver yorkers under pressure is unmatched.

With Australia having a tough Test schedule starting mid-2026, the fast bowler chose to manage his workload wisely. Before he gets busy with Test matches, Starc will feature in the IPL 2026, scheduled to start in March. The decision also keeps him ready for the ODI World Cup 2027, where Australia will defend their title in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

ALSO READ:

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Favourites Despite Mitchell Starc’s Absence

Nathan Ellis, who took Hobart Hurricanes to back-to-back finals, including a title triumph in 2025, has established himself as an important member of the 20-over setup. He has replaced Starc in the playing XI, thanks to his death bowling credentials. On the other hand, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Xavier Bartlett have all received a game here and there.

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Preview

So, even without Mitchell Starc, Australia remains one of the strongest contenders for the T20 World Cup 2026. Since his last match in this format, Australia won 17 of their 21 T20Is and lost only four, proving their depth and flexibility.

Australia are placed in Group B alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman. They kickstart their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo. Notably, Australia are scheduled to play all their group stage games in Sri Lanka.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.