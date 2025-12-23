Will Steve Smith Play 4th Ashes 2025 Test? Australia Coach Gives Fitness Update

Steve Smith missed the third Test in Adelaide.

With Pat Cummins confirmed to rest for the remainder of Ashes 2025, Australia have again named Steve Smith as their stand-in captain for the remaining two games. However, his availability depends on whether he recovers fully from the ear issue that kept him out of the Adelaide Test.

The legendary batter was unwell leading up to the game and showed vertigo-like symptoms on the morning of the Test, forcing management to make a last-minute change to the XI. As Australia named the squad for the Boxing Day Test, Australia’s head coach, Andrew McDonald, gave a crucial update on Smith’s fitness while addressing the press.

“He (Smith) is fine. I think it’s pretty familiar what he suffered. I think it just depends on when it actually hits you, in terms of how you feel and your balance. He wasn’t right to go for that Test match in Adelaide. We gave him every opportunity to get up, but he didn’t quite make it.”

Steve Smith batted for around an hour in the MCG nets at an optional training session and showed no signs of discomfort, which comes as a big relief for Australia. If things don’t go downhill abruptly, he should be available for the fourth Ashes 2025 Test and play a dual role of batter and captain, as he did in the initial two games of the rubber.

Who will sit out to accommodate Steve Smith in Boxing Day Ashes 2025 Test?

In Steve Smith’s absence, Usman Khawaja got a surprise opportunity late in the Adelaide Test, and he made the most of it. He scored 82 runs at No.4 in the first innings to revive Australia after early wickets and was the second-highest run-scorer in this innings.

Later, in the second innings, Khawaja again looked good for his 40 in 51 balls, including four boundaries, to cap off a fruitful outing with the willow. His efforts eventually mattered, as Australia earned an 82-run win to seal the Ashes 2025.

Once Steve Smith returns, he naturally takes the No.4 spot, and one of the batters will need to sit out to accommodate him. Since Jake Weatherald has done reasonably well in a tricky opening role early in his career, Australia are unlikely to change his spot, especially since he formed a successful stand with Travis Head here and there.

Hence, Josh Inglis, who registered scores of 32 & 10 in Adelaide, will likely miss out on a spot since Khawaja can’t be dropped after his recent heroics. That will mean Khawaja will settle a slot below at No.5, while Cameron Green will likely bat at Inglis’ No.7 position.

