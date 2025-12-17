Steve Smith has been ruled out of 3rd Ashes 2025 Test.

Why is Steve Smith not playing in the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test? This has been a major question since Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in Adelaide.

Steve Smith had vertigo-like symptoms on the morning of the start, and Cricket Australia later confirmed that he was dealing with dizziness and nausea. There were reports that Smith was unwell two days before the game, and the batter was left out after a fitness test ahead of the game.

“Over the past few days, he has been feeling unwell, with symptoms including nausea and dizziness. He was assessed and monitored closely and was close to being available to play. However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed. He is being treated for a potential vestibular issue. This is something Steve has experienced intermittently in the past and is being managed accordingly. He is expected to be available for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne,” said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

So, this answers the burning question ‘Why is Steve Smith not playing 3rd Ashes 2025 Test’. As the spokesperson confirmed, he also had vestibular issues in the past, which had forced him to miss a few matches and required extensive management.

During the 2023 World Cup, Smith missed the iconic fixture against Afghanistan due to the same symptoms and had also been unwell before the Pakistan tour in 2022, when he hit his head while attempting an outfield catch. Even in 2020, a doctor performed a series of head twists on him (known as the Epley Manoeuvre) to remove ‘ear rocks’ that cause vertigo before the second ODI against India.

Usman Khawaja replaces Steve Smith in Adelaide

Usman Khawaja wasn’t named in the XI initially, but a late blow to Steve Smith opened the doors for his return. Khawaja missed the second Test due to a back spasm, and when Travis Head and Jake Weatherald grabbed his chances as openers, he couldn’t find a spot.

Khawaja didn’t open and batted at Smith’s position – No.4 – making full use of the opportunity. After Australia lost two quick wickets inside 10 overs, the southpaw stabilised the innings by forming a crucial partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the third wicket.

While Labuschagne and Cameron Green lost wickets in quick succession after Lunch, Usman Khawaja has continued batting and has already completed his fifty. He batted with a positive intent, looking to score runs at every opportunity, and ensured Australia didn’t get too behind in the game.

He couldn’t have asked for a better time to crack this knock when his Test career looked over. For Australia, this will be a happy headache, as they will need to make harsh selection calls again when Smith returns.

