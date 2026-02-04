Why England Should Play Josh Tongue Ahead of Jamie Overton in T20 World Cup 2026

Jamie Overton played all three games in the Sri Lanka series.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just three days away, and England will be aiming for their second trophy at this ICC event. They will be one of the top teams in the competition, which is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

The Harry Brook-led side is coming into this tournament on the back of some good form. They have won 10 of the last 11 completed T20Is. However, the England T20 World Cup 2026 chances depend on multiple factors, including their selection. One such selection call will be between Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, and Josh Tongue.

Why England Playing XI Should Include Josh Tongue Ahead of Jamie Overton

The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the tournament, but they have multiple issues to deal with. Their issues against spin could be exploited on tricky pitches, while on the bowling front, they have perhaps the weakest pace attack among the top contenders.

Going by their recent selections, it seems they will have Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton as three pace options in the playing XI. It gives them a deep batting line-up but reduces the wicket-taking threat.

Since making his T20I debut in September 2024, Overton has played 18 games. In those, he has taken 17 scalps while conceding 8.64 runs per over. He took 2 for 17 off 2.2 overs in the first game in the recent Sri Lanka series, but went 43 for no wickets in three overs in the next two games.

On pitches with great assistance for spinners, England can afford to have him, as they have Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell to cover the overs. But the 2022 champions will be playing two games each at Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens in the group stage.

Jamie Overton has the height and can succeed on bouncy pitches, but he is not as big a threat as Josh Tongue could be. Tongue is yet to make his T20I debut for England, but his attributes are much better as seen in the longer format.

Tongue has the ability to swing the ball, and he gets an awkward bounce due to his height. He showed a glimpse of his white-ball abilities in The Hundred, where he snared 14 wickets from six games at an economy of 8.08.

The former champions will lose a bit of batting depth if they make this move. But the upside is a much better wicket-taking option. It is a move worth taking a risk. Afterall, England did pick him in the World Cup squad ahead of Brydon Carse.

