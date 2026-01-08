Will Jacks Produces Unplayable Off-Break to Castle Steve Smith in 5th Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Will Jacks bowled a magnificent delivery to dismiss Steve Smith in the 5th Ashes 2025 Test in Sydney. He got some help off the deck and took the big wicket down.

Will Jacks bowled a classic off-break delivery to remove Steve Smith

Jacks bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Steve Smith came forward to push towards the cover region. However, the ball turned in sharply and went through the gate to crash the stumps.

It was a sensational delivery out of nowhere, and Smith stood there in disbelief after getting dismissed off an unplayable ball in Sydney. Jacks bowled well throughout the spell, and this wicket certainly came at the right time.

