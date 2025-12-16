AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd Test between Australia and England.
With the Ashes 2025 on the line, England will take on Australia in the third Test at Adelaide Oval. Check out our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game as the visitors look to stay alive in the series.
After clinching the first Test in two days, Australia dominated the day-night Gabba Test as well. Mitchell Starc claimed a six-wicket haul, while Joe Root registered his maiden century Down Under to help England get 335 in the first innings.
The hosts piled on 511 in response, with five of their players scoring half-centuries. Starc top-scored with 77. Trailing by a huge margin, England’s batting unit failed again, managing only 249 with Michael Neser snaring five wickets for the hosts.
As for this game, Australia will have Pat Cummins back in the side. England are sticking with the same batting line-up. They have made one change to the bowling attack, with Josh Tongue replacing Gus Atkinson.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.
The pitches in Adelaide Oval are generally pretty good for batting with good bounce and pace. There could be less assistance for seamers, but enough to keep them in the contest.
As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be mainly clear for the first four days of the match. The final day could witness some thunderstorms with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Travis Head (AUS)
Joe Root (ENG)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Steve Smith (AUS)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
Australia have thoroughly outplayed England in the first two games and will head into this game as clear favourites. They have a much better team in these conditions. Expect Australia to win the Adelaide Test.
