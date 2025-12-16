AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd Test between Australia and England.

With the Ashes 2025 on the line, England will take on Australia in the third Test at Adelaide Oval. Check out our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game as the visitors look to stay alive in the series.

After clinching the first Test in two days, Australia dominated the day-night Gabba Test as well. Mitchell Starc claimed a six-wicket haul, while Joe Root registered his maiden century Down Under to help England get 335 in the first innings.

The hosts piled on 511 in response, with five of their players scoring half-centuries. Starc top-scored with 77. Trailing by a huge margin, England’s batting unit failed again, managing only 249 with Michael Neser snaring five wickets for the hosts.

As for this game, Australia will have Pat Cummins back in the side. England are sticking with the same batting line-up. They have made one change to the bowling attack, with Josh Tongue replacing Gus Atkinson.

AUS vs ENG Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.

AUS vs ENG – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Adelaide Oval are generally pretty good for batting with good bounce and pace. There could be less assistance for seamers, but enough to keep them in the contest.

As per the weather forecast, it is expected to be mainly clear for the first four days of the match. The final day could witness some thunderstorms with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head blasted England bowlers in the Perth Test with 123 off 83 deliveries.

He has been terrific in Tests in the last four years, averaging 43.40 at a strike rate of 80.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root finally scored a hundred in Australia, hitting a sublime 138 in the first innings of the Gabba Test.

He has amassed over 2,500 runs against Australia with an average of 41.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook has had a poor series so far, with only one half-century to his credit, but he has immense potential.

He has collected 816 runs in the last 10 Tests at an average of 45 while striking at 86.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitch Starc has taken 18 wickets in two games in this series and struck 77 with the bat in the previous game.

He has an excellent record against England in Tests, having picked 115 wickets from 24 games, including a 10-wicket haul in the first game.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 61 and 23* across two innings.

Smith has over 3,500 runs in the Ashes at an average of 55.87 with 12 centuries.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes has snared eight wickets in the series and made a resilient fifty in the last innings.

Stokes has made 390 runs in Test cricket this year at an average of 38, while picking up 28 wickets at 22.67 average.

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia have thoroughly outplayed England in the first two games and will head into this game as clear favourites. They have a much better team in these conditions. Expect Australia to win the Adelaide Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.