AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Ashes 2025 5th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th Test between Australia and England.

With the Ashes 2025 already lost, England will be fighting for pride when they take on Australia in the fifth Test. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game, scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

England registered their first win in an away Ashes after beating the hosts by four wickets. Josh Tongue took a five-for to skittle out Australia for 152 in the first innings but the visitors ended up conceding a 42-run lead after a collapse.

Travis Head’s 46 was the highest individual score as Australia were bowled out for 132 in the second innings. Brydon Carse took four wickets while Ben Stokes chipped in with three. The run-chase of 175 was tense but 30s from openers and 40 from Jacob Bethell got them over the line.

AUS vs ENG Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

Ashes 2025 5th Test – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sydney Cricket Ground has historically been a batting-friendly venue with flatter surfaces. Batters should dominate the proceedings in the first three days before spinners find assistance on the final two days.

As for the weather, it could be cloudy on the first two days with around a 55% chance of precipitation. The following three days look clear enough.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook has shown glimpses of his talent but hasn’t come off fully in the series. He should do well at this venue.

He has 3,052 runs to his credit in Test cricket at an excellent average of 54.50, including 10 centuries.

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitch Starc is the top wicket-taker in the series with 26 wickets at an average of 17.47.

He has also scored 77 and 54 with the bat in two of the innings.

Starc has an excellent record versus England in Test cricket, picking up 122 wickets from 26 games.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

Brydon Carse is the second highest wicket-taker in the series, picking up 19 wickets.

He has 55 wickets from 13 games in his Test career at 28.54 runs apiece, and averages 18 with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is the leading run-scorer in the series with 437 runs at an average of 54, including 123 and 170 in two of the innings.

He has been outstanding in the longer format since 2022, averaging over 43 while striking at 80.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes has taken 13 wickets in the Ashes 2025 at an average of 21.69.

He has also scored 183 runs with the bat, including two half centuries.

In the past 12 months, Stokes has scored 496 runs in Test cricket while snaring 33 wickets at 23.12 apiece.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith hasn’t been at his usual best but remains a top captaincy option.

Smith has amassed over 3,500 runs in the ashes at an average of over 55, including 12 centuries.

ALSO READ:

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia have been dominant in the series for the most part. They have better resources for the conditions in Sydney while England are prone to collapse. Australia will be favourites for this Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.