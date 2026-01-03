AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Ashes 2025 5th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th Test between Australia and England.
With the Ashes 2025 already lost, England will be fighting for pride when they take on Australia in the fifth Test. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this game, scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.
England registered their first win in an away Ashes after beating the hosts by four wickets. Josh Tongue took a five-for to skittle out Australia for 152 in the first innings but the visitors ended up conceding a 42-run lead after a collapse.
Travis Head’s 46 was the highest individual score as Australia were bowled out for 132 in the second innings. Brydon Carse took four wickets while Ben Stokes chipped in with three. The run-chase of 175 was tense but 30s from openers and 40 from Jacob Bethell got them over the line.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.
Sydney Cricket Ground has historically been a batting-friendly venue with flatter surfaces. Batters should dominate the proceedings in the first three days before spinners find assistance on the final two days.
As for the weather, it could be cloudy on the first two days with around a 55% chance of precipitation. The following three days look clear enough.
Harry Brook (ENG)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Brydon Carse (ENG)
Travis Head (AUS)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
Steve Smith (AUS)
Australia have been dominant in the series for the most part. They have better resources for the conditions in Sydney while England are prone to collapse. Australia will be favourites for this Test.
