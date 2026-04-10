CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 18: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in match no.18 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction for this match, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
The Super Kings are yet to open their account, losing three out of three games. Most recently, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs. After a dismal bowling performance, they lost three wickets inside the powerplay while chasing 251. Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) fought but could only reduce the margin.
Delhi Capitals won their first two games before going down against Gujarat Titans by just 1 run. Chasing 211, KL Rahul struck 92 off 52 before David Miller took them to the brink of victory with an unbeaten 42 off 20. But when 2 off 2 were needed, Miller denied a single and missed the final ball. DC are likely to bring in Ashutosh Sharma for Nitish Rana after this loss.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.
Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is traditionally a venue where spinners have thrived. In the last few years, the pitches have been more balanced with batters able to put on big scores. The average first innings score here in the last IPL edition was 163 while the first game of this season had 419 runs across two innings.
As for the weather forecast, it is expected to be clear and breezy in the evening with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius.
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Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Lungi Ngidi (DC)
Axar Patel (DC)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
KL Rahul (DC)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings have a weak bowling attack and a struggling batting unit. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have looked better in both departments. Expect DC to win this game.
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