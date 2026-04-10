CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 18: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 18 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against each other in match no.18 of the IPL 2026. Check out our CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction for this match, to be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

The Super Kings are yet to open their account, losing three out of three games. Most recently, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs. After a dismal bowling performance, they lost three wickets inside the powerplay while chasing 251. Sarfaraz Khan (50 off 25) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16) fought but could only reduce the margin.

Delhi Capitals won their first two games before going down against Gujarat Titans by just 1 run. Chasing 211, KL Rahul struck 92 off 52 before David Miller took them to the brink of victory with an unbeaten 42 off 20. But when 2 off 2 were needed, Miller denied a single and missed the final ball. DC are likely to bring in Ashutosh Sharma for Nitish Rana after this loss.

CSK vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

Impact player: Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.

CSK vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

MA Chidambaram Stadium is traditionally a venue where spinners have thrived. In the last few years, the pitches have been more balanced with batters able to put on big scores. The average first innings score here in the last IPL edition was 163 while the first game of this season had 419 runs across two innings.

As for the weather forecast, it is expected to be clear and breezy in the evening with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Dewald Brevis (CSK)

Dewald Brevis missed the first three games with injury but is expected to return for this.

Since last year, he has amassed over 1,700 runs in the format at an average of 35 while striking at 169.

Lungi Ngidi (DC)

Lungi Ngidi has been bowling brilliantly in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an economy of 7.28.

The Proteas pacer has been mighty effective with his slower balls, and has done well across phases.

Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has picked up 12 wickets in his last 10 matches in the shorter format.

The left-arm spin all-rounder could be crucial against a batting unit packed with right-hand batters.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has had three low scores on the trot but remains a top captaincy option.

In the T20 World Cup this year, he made 321 runs from five innings at an average of 80 and strike rate of 199.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul was superb in the previous game versus Gujarat Titans, hitting 92 off 52 balls.

Rahul has registered one century and four half centuries, with 637 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has piled on over 2,500 runs in the IPL at an average of 39 and strike rate of 136.

Gaikwad has done well at the Chepauk, scoring 764 runs at an average of over 50.

Team for CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have a weak bowling attack and a struggling batting unit. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have looked better in both departments. Expect DC to win this game.

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