MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

Match No.6 of the WPL 2026 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Gujarat Giants (GG W) going head to head. Here’s our MI W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this game. The two teams will lock horns at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians lost their first game by a narrow margin, but bounced back to beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (70 off 46) and Harmanpreet Kaur (74* off 42) powered the team to 195. Amelia Kerr and Nicola Carey then claimed three wickets each to hold off the opponents with ease.

Gujarat Giants are coming off back-to-back victories in closely fought contests. In the previous game, they edged past Delhi Capitals by four runs. Sophie Devine was the star, hitting 95 off 42 and then defending seven off the final over.

MI W vs GG W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Shabnim Ismail.

Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

MI W vs GG W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been outstanding for batting this season. After the first four games played here in the season, the average first innings score reads 191. Expect another high-scoring affair here.

The weather could be hazy, but rain is unlikely to be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Georgia Wareham (GG W)

Georgia Wareham struck 27 off 10 and snared three wickets in the first game.

Her all-round value makes her a good fantasy option.

Amelia Kerr (MI W)

Amelia Kerr is going through a poor run with the bat, but has been magnificent with the ball in the WPL, picking up five wickets in two games.

The leg-spinner has 43 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.62 while scoring over 400 runs at an average of 23.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 74 not out in 42 deliveries in the previous game.

She has a stellar record in the WPL with 945 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 145.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt was terrific in the previous game, hitting 70 off 46 and picking up two wickets.

The all-rounder has over 1,101 runs in the WPL at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 142. She has also taken 35 wickets at an economy of 7.89.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner has hit 65 off 41 and 49 off 26 in the first two games of this season.

Gardner averages 27 with the bat in the league, while claiming 26 wickets with her off-spin.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine is coming off a blistering knock of 95 off 42, while also snaring two wickets.

She has 535 runs in the WPL at a strike rate of 165 and an average of 28, along with 13 wickets.

Team for MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack, but Gujarat Giants boast of a much more explosive batting unit. Expect Gujarat Giants to win this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.