MI W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 6 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
Match No.6 of the WPL 2026 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Gujarat Giants (GG W) going head to head. Here’s our MI W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this game. The two teams will lock horns at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians lost their first game by a narrow margin, but bounced back to beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt (70 off 46) and Harmanpreet Kaur (74* off 42) powered the team to 195. Amelia Kerr and Nicola Carey then claimed three wickets each to hold off the opponents with ease.
Gujarat Giants are coming off back-to-back victories in closely fought contests. In the previous game, they edged past Delhi Capitals by four runs. Sophie Devine was the star, hitting 95 off 42 and then defending seven off the final over.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, and Shabnim Ismail.
Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been outstanding for batting this season. After the first four games played here in the season, the average first innings score reads 191. Expect another high-scoring affair here.
The weather could be hazy, but rain is unlikely to be an issue with only a 3% chance of precipitation.
Georgia Wareham (GG W)
Amelia Kerr (MI W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)
Sophie Devine (GG W)
Mumbai Indians have a better bowling attack, but Gujarat Giants boast of a much more explosive batting unit. Expect Gujarat Giants to win this match.
