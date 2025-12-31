MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 8 between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.

The match No.8 of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) taking on MI Cape Town (MICT). Here’s our MICT vs PC Dream11 prediction for this match to be hosted at Newlands, Cape Town.

MI Cape Town lost their opening game of the season to Durban’s Super Giants by 15 runs. Chasing 233, Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant 113 off 63 balls while Jason Smith struck 41 off 14, but it wasn’t enough. Their second match was washed out due to rain.

Pretoria Capitals also had a poor start to the season, losing to Joburg Super Kings by 22 runs. Their second outing was even worse as they lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 48 runs. Bowlers conceded 188 in the first innings, and apart from Shai Hope (36 off 19), none of the batters could manage to mount a challenge.

MICT vs PC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.

MICT vs PC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands has been one of the better venues for batting in the country. The pitch in the previous game suggests it should be a high-scoring venue. The average batting first score at the ground in the last season was 162.

The weather should be partly cloudy and humid, but rain should not be a big threat with only a 2% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Jason Smith (MICT)

Jason Smith showed his mettle in the first game of the season, hitting a quickfire 41 off 14 balls.

He has been in good form, recently scoring 149 runs in the CSA T20 Challenge at a strike rate of 194.

Shai Hope (PC)

Shai Hope looked in great touch in the previous game, scoring 36 off just 19 deliveries.

He has over 1,600 runs to his name in the shorter format this year at an average of 38.

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen opens the innings, which makes him a solid fantasy pick.

In the recent CSA T20 Challenge, he made 275 runs from six innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 144.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton was magnificent in the season opener, blasting 113 off 63 deliveries.

He has great numbers in the SA20, having amassed over 1,100 runs at an average of nearly 47 while striking at 164.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran was dismissed cheaply in the first game but remains a top captaincy option.

He has compiled over 1,800 runs at a strike rate of 148 while averaging 40.

Dewald Brevis (PC)

Dewald Brevis hasn’t fired in this season yet, but you can expect him to be charged up against his former team.

He has piled on 1,164 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 34 while striking at 179.

Team for MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

On paper, MICT have a stronger side with better resources in both batting and bowling units. Expect MI Cape Town to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.