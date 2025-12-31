MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 8 between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.
The match No.8 of the SA20 2026 will witness Pretoria Capitals (PC) taking on MI Cape Town (MICT). Here’s our MICT vs PC Dream11 prediction for this match to be hosted at Newlands, Cape Town.
MI Cape Town lost their opening game of the season to Durban’s Super Giants by 15 runs. Chasing 233, Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant 113 off 63 balls while Jason Smith struck 41 off 14, but it wasn’t enough. Their second match was washed out due to rain.
Pretoria Capitals also had a poor start to the season, losing to Joburg Super Kings by 22 runs. Their second outing was even worse as they lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 48 runs. Bowlers conceded 188 in the first innings, and apart from Shai Hope (36 off 19), none of the batters could manage to mount a challenge.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan (c), Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.
Newlands has been one of the better venues for batting in the country. The pitch in the previous game suggests it should be a high-scoring venue. The average batting first score at the ground in the last season was 162.
The weather should be partly cloudy and humid, but rain should not be a big threat with only a 2% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Jason Smith (MICT)
Shai Hope (PC)
Rassie van der Dussen (MICT)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
Dewald Brevis (PC)
On paper, MICT have a stronger side with better resources in both batting and bowling units. Expect MI Cape Town to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.