PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 35 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 35 between Namibia and Pakistan.
Namibia (NAM) and Pakistan (PAK) will go head to head in match no.35 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction for this Group A fixture, to be played at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.
Pakistan are in a must-win situation after losing to India by 61 runs. They are third in the group standings with four points and a poor net run-rate. Chasing 176, Pakistan lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Usman Khan scored 44 off 34 but their chances dimmed after his dismissal.
Namibia are out of the Super 8s race after losing all three of their group games. Most recently, they lost to the USA by 31 runs. Chasing 200, Louren Steenkamp made 58 off 39 and JJ Smit hit 31 off 23 but that wasn’t enough.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground offers pitches with good assistance for the spinners. But the last two games have had great batting conditions. The venue has hosted four games in the tournament, with the first innings scores of 147, 103, 190, and 235.
The weather forecast doesn’t look promising as there is an 83% chance of precipitation with around 8.3 mm of rain predicted.
Salman Agha (PAK)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Gerhard Erasmus (PAK)
Usman Tariq (PAK)
ALSO READ:
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 42 runs in their only clash. In these conditions, they will have a bigger advantage as they have an excellent spin attack. Expect Pakistan to win this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.