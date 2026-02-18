PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 35 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 35 between Namibia and Pakistan.

Namibia (NAM) and Pakistan (PAK) will go head to head in match no.35 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction for this Group A fixture, to be played at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pakistan are in a must-win situation after losing to India by 61 runs. They are third in the group standings with four points and a poor net run-rate. Chasing 176, Pakistan lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Usman Khan scored 44 off 34 but their chances dimmed after his dismissal.

Namibia are out of the Super 8s race after losing all three of their group games. Most recently, they lost to the USA by 31 runs. Chasing 200, Louren Steenkamp made 58 off 39 and JJ Smit hit 31 off 23 but that wasn’t enough.

Pakistan vs Namibia Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

PAK vs NAM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground offers pitches with good assistance for the spinners. But the last two games have had great batting conditions. The venue has hosted four games in the tournament, with the first innings scores of 147, 103, 190, and 235.

The weather forecast doesn’t look promising as there is an 83% chance of precipitation with around 8.3 mm of rain predicted.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has had three low scores in the tournament but remains a top pick.

The skipper has piled on 275 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 30 while striking at 165.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a duck in the last game but had made 47 and 73 in the earlier games.

He has amassed 956 runs in T20Is since last year at an average of 30 and strike rate of 136.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM)

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has scored 83 runs and snared one wicket in the tournament.

He has taken 11 wickets in the last seven games at an economy of 6.25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub was terrific with the ball against India, picking up 3 for 25.

He has scored 261 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 26 and strike rate of 148.

Gerhard Erasmus (PAK)

Gerhard Erasmus claimed 4 for 20 against India, and followed it up with 2 for 27 against the USA.

Erasmus averages 31 with the bat in T20Is while picking up 64 wickets at 5.94 rpo.

Usman Tariq (PAK)

Usman Tariq has taken 24 wickets in his last 10 appearances in overall T20s.

He has taken 12 scalps in just five T20Is at an economy of 5.94.

Team for PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan defeated Namibia by 42 runs in their only clash. In these conditions, they will have a bigger advantage as they have an excellent spin attack. Expect Pakistan to win this game.

