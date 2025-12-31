SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 7 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals.
Match No.7 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals taking on each other. Here’s our SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction for this game to be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape began their campaign in style, hammering Paarl Royals by 137 runs. They then defeated Pretoria Capitals by 48 runs. Quinton de Kock (77 off 47) and Matthew Breetzke (52 off 33) powered them to 188 before Adam Milne bagged a four-for.
Paarl Royals suffered an annihilation in the opening game against Sunrisers. It was their first defeat at their home ground after going undefeated last season. Chasing 187, they were skittled out for the lowest ever SA20 total, 49.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Tharindu Ratnayake.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vishen Halambage, Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, David Miller (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Eshan Malinga.
St George’s Park is a venue where pitches have been bowling-friendly in recent years, and batters have found it tough. The average first innings score here in the last two editions reads 155.
The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid. With only an 8% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a big issue.
READ MORE:
Jordan Hermann (SEC)
Ottneil Baartman (PR)
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a significantly better bowling attack and a stronger batting line-up. They have defeated Paarl away from home and will start as the favourites.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.