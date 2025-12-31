SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 7 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals.

Match No.7 of the SA20 2026 will feature Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals taking on each other. Here’s our SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction for this game to be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape began their campaign in style, hammering Paarl Royals by 137 runs. They then defeated Pretoria Capitals by 48 runs. Quinton de Kock (77 off 47) and Matthew Breetzke (52 off 33) powered them to 188 before Adam Milne bagged a four-for.

Paarl Royals suffered an annihilation in the opening game against Sunrisers. It was their first defeat at their home ground after going undefeated last season. Chasing 187, they were skittled out for the lowest ever SA20 total, 49.

SEC vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, and Tharindu Ratnayake.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vishen Halambage, Rubin Hermann, Asa Tribe, David Miller (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Eshan Malinga.

SEC vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

St George’s Park is a venue where pitches have been bowling-friendly in recent years, and batters have found it tough. The average first innings score here in the last two editions reads 155.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid. With only an 8% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a big issue.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Jordan Hermann (SEC)

Jordan Hermann was magnificent, hitting 62 off 28 against Paarl and 37 off 20 versus Pretoria.

He has form on his side, having smashed one century and two half-centuries in the last four games across formats.

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman took two wickets in the last game and has been a prolific wicket-taker in the league.

He has taken 43 wickets from just 26 games in the SA20, striking every 11.9 balls.

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

Anrich Nortje has been in good form, picking up 15 wickets from 13 games since his return.

He took four for 13 in the previous clash between these two teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock has found form lately, scoring 90 and 65 in two of the four innings against India.

In the ongoing tournament, he has hit 42 off 24 and 77 off 47 in two innings.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is going through a poor run of form, but could be a great captaincy pick if he fires.

In his debut SA20 season, he made 397 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 167.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen boasts of a terrific record in the SA20 as an all-rounder and is a top captaincy pick.

He has picked up 49 wickets from 37 games at an economy of 7.41 while scoring 497 runs at an average of 27.

Team for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a significantly better bowling attack and a stronger batting line-up. They have defeated Paarl away from home and will start as the favourites.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.