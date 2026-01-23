SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Qualifier 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Qualifier between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Paarl Royals (PR) will be gunning for the second spot in the SA20 2026 final. Check out our SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction for Qualifier 2, to be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost Qualifier 1 against Pretoria Capitals, but finishing in the top two means they have another shot at making the final. They put 170 on the board with Jonny Bairstow scoring a fifty, but the bowlers were ineffective.

After finishing third in the group stage, Paarl Royals had to play the Eliminator, where they defeated Joburg Super Kings by 36 runs. Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ fifty and cameos from multiple batters got them to 210 in 20 overs. Hardus Viljoen then took three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

SEC vs PR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, and Anrich Nortje.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Sikandar Raza, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.

SEC vs PR SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has produced some excellent pitches for batting this season. Two of the four games had first innings scores of over 200, while one had 187. The previous game, however, had a tough pitch with only 265 runs in two innings.

As for the weather, it is expected to be a bit cloudy in the evening, but rain shouldn’t be an issue.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Anrich Nortje (SEC)

Anrich Nortje has been in terrific form, picking up 15 wickets from nine innings this season at a strike rate of 13.

The fast bowler has taken 35 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 6.62 rpo, striking every 12.9 balls.

Dan Lawrence (PR)

Dan Lawrence has made 194 runs in this tournament at a strike rate of 137 with one half-century.

He has also taken two wickets, and that all-round value makes him a good fantasy option.

Ottneil Baartman (PR)

Ottneil Baartman has bagged 19 wickets in the season at a stunning strike rate of just nine.

He is the top wicket-taker in the SA20 with 60 wickets at an economy of 8.30 and a strike rate of 11.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SEC)

Quinton de Kock is in superb touch, scoring 347 runs in the tournament at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 147.

The opening batter has registered five half-centuries in his last 10 T20 innings.

Sikandar Raza (PR)

Sikandar Raza struck 35 off 19 in the previous game and snared a wicket.

He has claimed 15 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.26, while scoring 99 runs with the bat.

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has picked up 10 wickets in the tournament, and he has scored 77 runs with the bat.

The all-rounder has taken 57 wickets in the SA20 at an economy of 7.42, along with 563 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 142.

Team for SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are coming off a defeat but boast of a slightly stronger batting unit. Both teams have in-form bowling attacks, but the Paarl Royals are without David Miller in the batting department.

