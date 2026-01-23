SEC vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Qualifier 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Qualifier between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Paarl Royals (PR) will be gunning for the second spot in the SA20 2026 final. Check out our SEC vs PR Dream11 prediction for Qualifier 2, to be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost Qualifier 1 against Pretoria Capitals, but finishing in the top two means they have another shot at making the final. They put 170 on the board with Jonny Bairstow scoring a fifty, but the bowlers were ineffective.
After finishing third in the group stage, Paarl Royals had to play the Eliminator, where they defeated Joburg Super Kings by 36 runs. Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ fifty and cameos from multiple batters got them to 210 in 20 overs. Hardus Viljoen then took three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, and Anrich Nortje.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Sikandar Raza, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, and Waqar Salamkheil.
The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has produced some excellent pitches for batting this season. Two of the four games had first innings scores of over 200, while one had 187. The previous game, however, had a tough pitch with only 265 runs in two innings.
As for the weather, it is expected to be a bit cloudy in the evening, but rain shouldn’t be an issue.
READ MORE:
Anrich Nortje (SEC)
Dan Lawrence (PR)
Ottneil Baartman (PR)
Quinton de Kock (SEC)
Sikandar Raza (PR)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape are coming off a defeat but boast of a slightly stronger batting unit. Both teams have in-form bowling attacks, but the Paarl Royals are without David Miller in the batting department.
