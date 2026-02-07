Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup: Romario Shepherd Joins Elite List With Match-winning Fifer in T20 World Cup 2026

Fans will find out the entire list of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup here.

Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup are a massive feat to achieve and all-rounder Romario Shepherd has entered the elite list of players. He has bagged a five-wicket haul, which included a stunning hat-trick against Scotland, during the West Indies’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Romario Shepherd Stars With Hat-trick in WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026

With five wickets in hand, Scotland needed to score 51 runs in the last four overs to chase down the Carribeans’ total of 182. But coming in to bowl his third over of the match, Shepherd ran through the opposition’s batting order, claiming four wickets in five balls, including a hat-trick. Previously, he had also sent back Scotland’s No.3, Brandon McMullen, in his first over of the evening.

This fierce show, coupled with a three-wicket haul from the former captain Jason Holder, saw the Islanders bundle out Richie Berrington & Co. 35 runs short of the target. Notably, this is Shepherd’s second hat-trick in the T20Is, following his feat against Bangladesh.

All the Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

Brett Lee: Australia vs Bangladesh, 2007

Legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee had claimed the maiden hat-trick of T20 World Cup during the inaugural edition of the event in 2007. Bangladesh were at 103/3 after the 16th over of the first innings. But Lee’s stunning display thrashed their batting line-up as he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Alok Kapali in three consecutive deliveries. Eventually, Australia had easily won the fixture after restricting the side to only 123 runs.

Curtis Campher: Ireland vs Netherlands, 2021

The Irish all-rounder achieved an unique feat during the T20 World Cup 2021. He had snared four successive wickets in as many balls during their match against the Netherlands. The opposition were 80/2 after nine overs before getting struck by Curtis Campher’s mayhem. Ultimately, they could manage only 106 runs and lost the encounter against Ireland.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2021

Another all-rounder in the list of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup is Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. The spin wizard had achieved the feat against South Africa. After dismissing Aiden Markram in the final delivery of the 15th over, he once again struck in the first two balls of the 18th over to send back Dwaine Pretorius and Temba Bavuma. However, the scintillating show proved to come in a losing cause as the Proteas won the game by four wickets.

Kagiso Rabada: South Africa vs England, 2021

The South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada had also joined the chart of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup in 2021. Notably, England needed 14 runs off the last over with five wickets in hand. But the seamer denied them a victory, claiming a hat-trick and conceding only three to ensure a 10-run victory for the side.

Karthik Meiyappan: UAE vs Sri Lanka, 2022

The Indian-origin United Arab Emirates (UAE) bowler is another player who is part of the list for hat-tricks in T20 World Cup. The youngster had produced a stunning show against Sri Lanka to claim a hat-trick in the 15th over of the first innings, which comprised the wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and captain Dasun Shanaka.

Josh Little: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2022

Another Irish player in the hat-tricks in T20 World Cup list is Josh Little. He had claimed the massive feat against New Zealand by dismissing skipper Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Pat Cummins: Australia vs Bangladesh, 2024

After Brett Lee, the T20 World Cup 2024 had witnessed another Australian seamer bag a hat-trick against Bangladesh. This time it was Pat Cummins who derailed their line-up by sending back Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy. Bangladesh eventually managed only 140/8, but the Aussies easily claimed the match in the DLS method.

Pat Cummins: Australia vs Afghanistan, 2024

The Test and ODI skipper of Australia claimed another hat-trick in the same edition to register his name once again in the chart of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup. His feat had helped Mitchell Marsh and Co. to restrict Afghanistan to 148/6. But the Afghans pulled off a massive upset to defeat Australia by 21 runs.

Chris Jordan: England vs USA, 2024

The list of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup also features England player Chris Jordan. His four wickets in the penultimate over of the match, including a hat-trick, had folded the United States of America (USA) for 115 runs. England dominantly chased down the target in under 10 overs without losing a wicket.

Romario Shepherd: West Indies vs Scotland, 2026

The West Indies player has scalped the first hat-trick of the 2026 edition as the side kicked off their campaign with a 35-run victory over Scotland.

Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

Cricket Hat-Trick Records

Player Match Venue Year Brett Lee Australia v Bangladesh Cape Town 2007 Curtis Campher Ireland v Netherlands Abu Dhabi 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka v South Africa Sharjah 2021 Kagiso Rabada South Africa v England Sharjah 2021 Karthik Meiyappan UAE v Sri Lanka Geelong 2022 Josh Little Ireland v New Zealand Adelaide 2022 Pat Cummins Australia v Bangladesh North Sound 2024 Pat Cummins Australia v Afghanistan Kingstown 2024 Chris Jordan England v United States of America Bridgetown 2024 Romario Shepherd West Indies v Scotland Eden Gardens 2026

