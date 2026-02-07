RCB All-Rounder Reminds Fans of Bowling Skills With T20 World Cup 2026 Hat-Trick on Opening Day

He had scored fastest fifty for RCB vs CSK last season.

Soon after the WPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have had a lot to celebrate this week. During the WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Kolkata on February 7, the men’s team all-rounder put on an amazing bowling show. Romario Shepherd made history by becoming the first West Indian in the list of hat-tricks in T20 World Cup.

His outstanding performance, which included five wickets, helped the West Indies secure a solid 35-run victory and highlighted the skills that have made him a key player in the IPL.

Romario Shepherd Grabs Historic Hat-Trick in WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Romario Shepherd’s hat-trick came in the 17th over of Scotland’s innings, where he took the wickets of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson in three deliveries. He finished off the over by bowling out Shafyaan Sharif on the last ball, wrapping up with an impressive five wickets for only 22 runs. This remarkable bowling effort limited Scotland to 147 runs all out in just 18.5 overs, falling short of the West Indies’ competitive total of 182.

Shepherd’s achievement stands out as his hat-trick marks only the ninth in T20 World Cup history, with Australian Pat Cummins being the only player to have two. This historic moment highlights the value Shepherd brings to the international scene and in franchise cricket, particularly with the ball.

Consistent Impact With the Ball Makes Romario Shepherd a Key RCB Asset

Since joining the Royal Challengers, Romario Shepherd has built a reputation as a reliable bowler who can break partnerships. In the IPL 2025 season, the pacer took six wickets in eight matches, with an economy rate of 10.78, including a crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the final. His presence further improves the balance of the team, while adding depth in the batting lineup, especially in the finishing role with Jitesh Sharma and Tim David.

Shepherd’s consistency is further shown in his performances across other franchise leagues around the globe. In the ILT20 2025-26 season, he picked up six wickets in 11 innings at an economy of nine. During the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, he took seven wickets in 12 matches while maintaining a nearly similar economy rate. His time in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 saw him claim eight wickets at an average of 17.50 and an economy of eight.

Adding to this, his international numbers with the ball since the T20 World Cup 2024 tell a similar story. The right-arm pacer claimed 40 wickets in 32 games at 24/2 average and 9.87 economy, including a five-wicket haul.

Finishing Power and Versatility Strengthen RCB’s Title Defence

While the 31-year-old is primarily known for his bowling, his batting has also grown into a strong asset. He has shown he can finish games with his explosive hitting down the order. Notably, in IPL 2025, Shepherd recorded the fastest fifty for RCB, scoring 50 runs off just 14 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His overall T20 batting stats are impressive, with a strike rate reading above 180 in the ILT20 2025-26 and above 150 in both the CPL 2025 and MLC 2025.

With the T20 World Cup spotlight now on him following his hat-trick and five-wicket haul, Romario Shepherd will enter the IPL 2026 season in great form and high spirits. RCB fans will be keen to see if he can maintain this momentum and continue to play a crucial role in their title defence.

