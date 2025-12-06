Indians With Centuries in All Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite List With Sublime Knock in IND vs SA 3rd ODI

After losing the Tests 0-2 against South Africa, India won the ODI series 2-1.

India returned to form against South Africa, and KL Rahul won his fourth ODI series as a captain on December 6 in Visakhapatnam. Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden ODI hundred to enter the elite list of Indians with centuries in all formats.

Jaiswal became only the sixth player to join the Indians with centuries in all formats. Let’s take a look at all the players from this highly successful club who aced it in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Suresh Raina

One of the nation’s quality players, Suresh Raina, became one of the first Indians with centuries in all formats. He achieved this feat in 2010, when he struck his Test century against Sri Lanka. Earlier that year, the southpaw made his maiden T20I hundred as well. His first ODI hundred came much earlier, in 2008. Overall, in his short but memorable career, Raina collected five hundreds in ODIs and one each in the other two formats. Offering to bat in the middle order along with a couple of overs of spin, while being swift on the field, were Raina’s highly underrated skills, something that the Men in Blue miss to date.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, India’s former captain of all formats, became the next in line of Indians with centuries in all formats. He completed his trio in 2015 with his first hundred in the 20-over format against South Africa. His Test and ODI hundreds came in 2013 and 2010, respectively. Despite retiring from the shortest and longest formats of the game, Rohit is going strong in the 50-over format. In the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, he smashed his 61st half-century and completed 20,000 runs in all formats combined. He is determined to play the ODI World Cup in 2027.

KL Rahul

In less than a year, KL Rahul followed Rohit Sharma to become the third player in the list of Indians with centuries in all formats. The captain of Team India for the ODI series against South Africa had achieved quick success in 2015-2016. After scoring his career maiden hundred in 2015 against Australia, he delivered ODI and T20I tons in June and August 2016. However, the overall tally of hundreds for the wicketkeeper-batter stands at 20.

Virat Kohli

No list of batting records can ever be complete without one name. Virat Kohli finds himself fourth on the list of Indians with centuries in all formats. As fate would have it, he completed the treble of hundreds in a gap of a decade. His first ton in ODIs came in 2009, followed by Tests in 2012. But his T20I hundred came recently in 2022. Kohli has also retired from two out of three formats. However, the duo of RoKo are keeping up with their fitness to take India to glory in the ODI World Cup in 2027. In the South Africa series, Kohli returned with consecutive hundreds and a fifty to bag the Player of the Series award.

Shubman Gill

Another player who dominated across formats is our newest captain, Shubman Gill. He found himself in the list of Indians with centuries in all formats in 2023. After smashing ODI and Test hundreds, Gill’s T20I century came against New Zealand in February 2023. Reckoned as the Prince of Indian cricket, Gill is also among the players with the most runs (1,732) in a calendar year. This year alone, the 26-year-old has struck seven hundreds and three fifties. Overall, his tall of hundreds stands at 19.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 23-year-old found his place in the playing XI after Gill was injured and had to sit out in the ODI series. In the first two matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal was unable to convert his starts into a good total. However, in the series decider, he took advantage of suitable conditions and hammered his milestone in style. He is now the sixth and latest entrant on the list of Indians with centuries in all formats. While he’s a mainstay in Tests, his spot in white-ball cricket is not fixed. His maiden ton came in 2023 in Tests, quickly followed by his T20I record.

