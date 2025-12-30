Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah Spearhead Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year

In 2025, Test cricket featured several tough battles, including the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord’s and many inspiring performances. In what is considered be dead format, the introduction of WTC has added weight in every Test match being played across the globe, making it more intense, demanding extra efforts from the players.

Top players excelled in batting, bowling, and all-round skills, combining temperament, endurance, with impeccable skills. Here is the Men’s Test Team of the Year 2025, along with highlights of each standout player.

Openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has established himself as India’s regular opener in a very short period. It can be evident from the number of runs he accumulated in 2025. The left-hander scored 745 runs across 10 Tests at an average of 39.21. The Indian opener smashed three hundreds, one in India and two in England, and as many half-centuries, collecting 110 fours in a calendar year that displayed his aggressive style. His ability to hit boundaries while stealing singles and being watchful during challenging spells against top bowlers made him the go-to opener.

KL Rahul

Following the departure of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has finally settled as an opener. He has made the opportunity of opening the innings count, scoring 813 runs in 2025 at a staggering average of 45.16. He closely followed Jaiswal with 3 hundreds, 3 fifties, and 100 fours. The right-hander excelled in both seam-friendly and spin-friendly conditions, combining solid technique with exceptional consistency. Being the most experienced batter of the current Indian side, KL Rahul has lived up to expectations this year and shown why he is a key part of the team’s future.

Middle Order – Shubman Gill, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Alex Carey

Shubman Gill

India’s newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill, has silenced all his critics, accumulating 983 runs in nine Tests in 2025 at an impressive average of 70.21, including five centuries and a fifty. The incumbent India No. 4 has converted all his starts into big scores and has become a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup. His strong performance in overseas conditions, especially in England, and at home while serving as India captain, highlighted his adaptability, placing him among India’s most reliable batters post the Rohit-Virat Kohli era. He will also lead the Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year.

Joe Root

Joe Root amassed 805 runs in 2025 with an average of 50.31, including four centuries and a fifty, one of which was a resilient knock in Australia. England’s most reliable batter has reinvented himself with audacious shots, without letting his consistency be hampered. Root had rescued England from difficult situations. His strong performances across all venues and delivery under pressure reaffirm his place among Test cricket’s all-time greats.

Harry Brook

England’s vice-captain Harry Brook amassed 771 runs in 10 Tests, averaging 45.35, with two hundreds and four fifties highlighting his ultra-aggressive style. The English batters’ ultra-aggressive approach against both spin and seam makes him a perfect No. 5 batter in modern-day Test cricket.

Alex Carey (wk)

The Australian wicket-keeper has emerged as one of the most consistent batters, while his wicket-keeping prowess earned a lot of praise, especially during the Ashes 2025. He has piled up 767 runs in 17 innings at an average of 47.93 and a strike rate of 75.94, including two centuries and four half-centuries. These runs have come at different regions of the world, having played in Australia, England, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, highlighting his ability to adapt to the situations quickly, while his wicketkeeping skills were flawless. Carey’s counter-attacking style and ability to forge partnerships with tail-enders have made him a vital part of the squad.

ALSO READ:

All-Rounders – Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has totalled 496 runs in 16 innings across 9 matches with an average of 45.88, featuring a century and two fifties, while taking 33 wickets at an average of 23.12, including 2 five-wicket hauls. England’s captain led with confidence, and his all-round contributions were key to the team’s success in the home series against India and the first Test win in Australia after 15 years.

Ravindra Jadeja

India veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hammered 764 runs in 17 innings across 10 Tests, averaging 63.66 with two tons and six fifties, alongside taking 25 wickets. Jadeja dismantled opposing batting orders with his left-arm spin and sharp fielding. His contributions in the lower order have often put India into a strong position and have helped India make narrow escapes, guaranteeing his place in our Men’s Test Team of the Year.

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Simon Harmer

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc’s love for Test cricket is world-renowned. He has dominated with 55 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 17.32, including 3 five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul. With the bat, the Aussie pacer amassed 284 runs, which included 3 fifties. His raw pace and swing overwhelmed top orders in the Ashes, WTC Final vs South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar series.

Simon Harmer

Simon Harmer claimed 30 wickets in four matches at an average of 14.2, with two five-fors and a strike rate of 34.3. The South African off-spinner expertly exploited turning pitches in the subcontinent, in Pakistan and India, and his accuracy and variations confused experienced batters. His inclusion in the Tests against India and Pakistan proved to be the masterstroke as South Africa continued their dominance after the WTC 2025 triumph.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah claimed 31 wickets in 8 matches across 14 innings at an average of 22.16, achieving 3 five-wicket hauls. He will lead the bowling attack with Mitchell Starc in Cricxtasy’s men’s Test team of the year, making arguably the deadliest bowling pair in the world at the moment. The leading bowler’s unique bowling action and ability to surprise batters with his variations and the knack of picking wickets dismantled batting lineups at home and abroad, his control shining in crucial Tests.

Mohammed Siraj (12th Man)

Mohammed Siraj bagged 43 wickets over 10 matches at an average of 27.2 and an economy of 3.75, including 2 five-wicket hauls. India’s fast bowler consistently bowled tight lengths in SENA conditions, complementing senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah with his reverse swing and aggressive style. His spell in the Oval Test to help India level the five-match series will remain the highlight of 2025 and bag his place in the Men’s Test Team of the Year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.