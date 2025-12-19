Top 10 Performers At SMAT 2025-26

This is the 18th edition of India's domestic T20 tournament.

The SMAT 2025-26 witnessed some prolific performances from the domestic stars across India. Alongside the star national team figures, some youngsters and fringe players have also made strong cases with their noteworthy outings.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 performers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

Ishan Kishan

The Jharkhand skipper was in blistering form in the domestic T20 tournament and was one of the key cogs in their maiden SMAT title win, hitting a ton in the final against Haryana. The dynamic left-hander finished as the top run-scorer with 517 runs in 10 innings at a staggering average of 57.44 and an explosive strike rate of 197.32, including two centuries and two fifties.

Ashok Sharma

The Rajasthan pacer made quite some noise during the SMAT 2025 with his fiery bowling. While the young speedster took 22 scalps – the most ever in a single season of SMAT to finish atop the highest wicket-taker’s list, it was his stunning pace that stole the spotlight.

Ashok Sharma consistently clocked speeds north of 145 with the speed gun also picking up a 150kmph delivery. His impressive show also got him a suitor in Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2026 auction.

Abhishek Sharma

The swashbuckling opener, who has single-handedly changed the T20 gameplay of India, was also in some blazing form in the SMAT 2025-26. After back-to-back single-digit returns to kick off the tournament, the Punjab captain has made a smashing comeback to notch up an astonishing 148-run knock against Bengal. His 52-ball whirlwind show included a jaw-dropping 16 sixes and eight boundaries.

He also hit two fifties in the six matches he played in total, finishing with 304 runs while averaging over 50 and a SR touching 250 – the best among batters this season.

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet is another Punjabi batter who set the stage on fire with his willow. The 27-year-old has scored 349 runs in 10 matches, including two fifty-plus scores, with a healthy striking rate of 175.37.

Kumar Kushagra

Retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026, Kumar Kushagra made a strong case for a spot in the playing XI for IPL 2026 after impressing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament and was another key member in Jharkhand’s title-winning campaign. He finished the season with 422 runs in 10 games, averaging 60.28.

Shardul Thakur

The newly appointed Mumbai captain and recently traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, Shardul Thakur was one of Mumbai’s top performers in the SMAT this season. Although he did not get much opportunities with the bat, Shardul finished as Mumbai’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 10 innings, with a best figure of 5/23.

Anshul Kamboj

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Haryana pacer ended as the top wicket-taker for his side and was pivotal in their runners-up finish in SMAT 2025. Kamboj got 21 wickets to re-establish himself as a frontline bowler before IPL 2026 after failing to find success in the Indian jersey earlier this year.

Anukul Roy

The Jharkhand all-rounder, who is also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup in the IPL, won the Player of the tournament accolade for his heroics in SMAT 2025. He contributed in both departments, scoring 303 runs with the bat while also taking 18 wickets. His recent display will definitely make the KKR selectors consider him for a spot in the lineup next IPL edition.

Yash Thakur

The Vidarbha pacer is another name in the top performers list of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The 26-year-old PBKS player snared 18 scalps in just seven SMAT appearances this edition, at an impressive strike rate of 8.72, including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul.

Auqib Nabi

The star Jammu and Kashmir bowler has already made it to the headlines with his impressive domestic performances in recent times. Coming on the back of a great Ranji Trophy 2025 outing, the seamer has also continued his lethal form in the shortest format of the game.

Given his current exploits in SMAT where he finished with 15 wickets from seven matches, Auqib Nabi also managed to land his maiden IPL contract after the Delhi Capitals acquired him at the 2026 auction.

