Curious Case of Franchise T20 Attraction: Why Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran Should Take A Cue from Quinton de Kock

The world of Cricket as does life comes with a simple rule that most actions have consequences, good or bad. With the rise of franchise cricket, there has been a trend of players giving up on international cricket for franchise T20 spoils. Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nicholas Pooran were among such players.

Late last year, de Kock made a decision to take back his international retirement. And since then, he has enjoyed a great run of form. He carried that form into the T20 World Cup 2026, starring for South Africa with a fifty in the most recent clash against Afghanistan that had a historic double super over finish.

Contrasting Cases of Quinton de Kock and Retired Players in Franchise T20 Arena

In the past few years, several players have retired from international cricket early or have opted for freelance contracts to maximise their franchise T20 earnings. If we look at how their careers have transpired, it is fair to say their decisions have backfired.

Quinton de Kock had a torrid time in franchise cricket after retiring from internationals in late 2023. During that period, he averages 25.96 in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 135.58. But since reversing his retirement, the left-hand batter has averaged 36.54 in the format with a much improved strike rate of 161.12.

Fifty for a man in 🔝 form! 🔥



All class from Quinton de Kock as he completed his fifty in style! 👌🏻



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SAvAFG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/hgh4SaHBjk pic.twitter.com/VlwYAk2mDQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

The other South African, Heinrich Klaasen hung his shoes from international cricket in June 2025. From that moment onwards, his batting has gone downhill. He has made 552 runs in 27 innings at an average of 24 while striking at 138. Numbers that fall way short of what he was capable of during his peak years.

Nicholas Pooran made a shocking announcement to retire in June 2025 at the age of just 29. A cricketer’s physical peak is generally considered to be between 28 to 31 years. Which made Pooran’s decision all the more shocking. Since then, he has averaged 34.42 in the format at a strike rate of 130.83. He has averaged nearly five more than his career numbers but he’s scoring at 17 runs slower.

Both Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran have looked a shadow of their former selves. Quinton de Kock, on the other hand, has enjoyed a new lease of life in his career.

ALSO READ:

Why Others Should Take A Cue from Quinton de Kock

What we have learnt from these cases is that giving up international cricket will backfire more often than not. And there is a reason for that. As evolved as it is, the franchise T20 scene is still diluted with quality.

This applies to batters more because they do not get to face the quality bowlers in the franchise circuit as consistently as they do at international level. This means their game doesn’t get tested enough and gradually fades away. Not playing at a higher level naturally affects the reflexes of a batter.

Farewell to two of the most explosive hitters of this generation 💔



Heinrich Klaasen calls it a day at 33.

Nicholas Pooran steps away at just 29. pic.twitter.com/hwiyY53Ybq — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) June 10, 2025

It is not a coincidence that de Kock has looked like a million dollar player since his return. Heinrich Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran are naturally destructive batters but their scoring rates since retiring paint a sorry picture.

It’s understandable to want to maximise your playing years. But Klaasen earns INR 23 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Pooran has an INR 21 contract with Lucknow Super Giants. Which should be enough. Tarnishing your legacy and staying away from international cricket for some additional amount makes little sense. Perhaps it’s not too late for them to right the wrong.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.