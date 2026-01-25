‘Still Can’t Get In 12 Balls’ – Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Abhishek Sharma’s Wild Knock vs NZ in 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten at 68 off 20 balls, smashing seven fours and five sixes.

Abhishek Sharma’s unstoppable knock in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I was as wild as it could get. Chasing 154, India’s top order dominated to record their largest home win by number of balls (60) remaining. The 25-year-old set the game rolling, scoring a 14-ball half-century, and impressed his mentor, Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh Reacts After Abhishek Sharma Misses His Nine-Year-Old Record

In 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes against England’s Stuart Broad to complete his half-century in just 12 deliveries. Zimbabwe’s Tadiwanashe Marumani came close in 2024, reaching the feat in 13 balls. Abhishek Sharma, however, is only the second Indian on the list and keeps updating the record books with his fastest attempts.

In Guwahati, Abhishek started with a six. He smashed four more boundaries and eventually completed a 50 with his fifth six of the innings.

His mentor took to X (formerly Twitter), a social media platform, to tease Abhishek for his near miss, but also to applaud the youngster.

Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? 🤪 Well played – keep going strong! 💪🏻 @OfficialAbhi04 #IndVSNz pic.twitter.com/6MQe1p6sx4 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2026

Previously, Abhishek Sharma had reached 50 runs in 16 balls too.

While speaking after the match, the youngster quotes, “Yuvraj’s 12-ball fifty is impossible to beat.”

However, the experts and fans believe the Punjab-born is one of the only superstars who can join Yuvraj at the top of the list.

Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten at 68 off 20 balls, alongside Suryakumar Yadav, who also joined the party with a 26-ball 57. After Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/17 set the stage for India, the hosts were clinical to go 3-0 in the tourney.

This was Abhishek’s eighth fifty in his short T20I career, while his previous half-century also came in this series. He made 83 runs in just 35 balls, with five boundaries and eight sixes to push India’s score in excess of 230.

While a world-record remains unbroken, Abhishek’s blazing form is a good sign for India going into the T20 World Cup 2026.

