After South Africa Setback, KL Rahul Rediscovers Red-Ball Fluency With Match-Winning Century To Prepare for Upcoming Asia Tests.

India batter KL Rahul played a valiant knock in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Mumbai and Karnataka in Mumbai. He started well, even in the first innings, before getting out, but stepped up for his team in the final innings.

Rahul scored 130 runs in 182 balls, including 14 boundaries and a maximum, while opening the innings. Karnataka had lost Mayank Agarwal early in the chase, and after a partnership between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal, they lost two more quick wickets.

However, KL Rahul held his end tightly and was proactive enough not to go into a shell during any phase of the innings. He formed a big 147-run partnership with Ravichandran Smaran for the fourth wicket and ensured Karnataka were comfortable in the chase, even after losing three big batters.

Eventually, KL Rahul got out in the 59th over, but not before putting his team in a comfortable position in the final innings. His knock helped Karnataka winhttps://x.com/i/status/2020756682041962612 by four wickets and advance to the semifinal round against a formidable Mumbai side.

KL Rahul builds red-ball confidence after poor South Africa series

KL Rahul was among the biggest failures in India’s batting lineup during the South Africa series, where India suffered a 2-0 defeat at home. In that rubber, he could only score 68 runs at a mediocre average of 17 in four innings, with a best of 39.

The pitches were tricky, but being the senior batter, Rahul’s job was to guide India, especially since Shubman Gill didn’t bat due to an injury. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and he endured another middling home series after looking good against a relatively weak West Indies earlier.

He has since looked good in red-ball cricket and looked to work on excelling in home conditions, something he hasn’t achieved in recent years in an otherwise decent Test career. Rahul notched up a fine fifty against Punjab in the previous game to help take his team near the opponent’s first-innings score.

Now, he has come up with one of his best knocks under pressure when Karnataka needed it the most, hitting his 24th First Class century. This Mumbai attack was formidable, as they showed earlier in the first innings, and the pitch was wearing down, but Rahul kept his intent going and knocked the defending champions out of the tournament.

Why KL Rahul must improve against spin

India’s next Test assignments will be in Sri Lanka in August, where spin will play a dominant role, before a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year. Rahul’s value will be immense in those series, and the ongoing Ranji Trophy should serve as some experience on how to tackle spin.

Since 2025, he averages a mere 31.40 with five dismissals in seven innings against spin in Asian conditions. Sri Lanka will have a brilliant spin attack, suited to their home conditions and will pose a massive threat to a vulnerable Indian batting lineup.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal boasts a solid spin game, other batters in the lineup, such as Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, have struggled against them. Their issues will exacerbate in spin-friendly conditions, which have been aplenty in Asia lately.

Hence, Rahul must use his skills against spinners and help India win away and at home, which becomes crucial after their defeat against the Proteas. India can’t afford to lose more series if they are to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC) race.

