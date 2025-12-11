Arshdeep Singh Bowls 13-ball Over With 7 Wides, Leaves Gautam Gambhir Furious in IND vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

The left-arm pacer went for 38 runs in his first three overs.

There are teams who have bowled seven wides in an innings. Then there’s Arshdeep Singh who went a step ahead, producing seen wide deliveries in a single over. The left-arm speedster went on to concede 38 runs in his first three overs in the second T20I against South Africa in New Chandigarh. As a result, Gautam Gambhir was not too pleased with the youngster.

After being hit for a six off the first ball of his third over, Arshdeep Singh tried to target the wide yorker but could not control any of those deliveries. After the first couple of wides, the 26-year-old persisted with the same plan, which led to more damage. Eventually, it turned out to be a humongous 13-ball over with seven wides in the offering for the Proteas.

India won the toss and put the South Africans in to bat, on a field which had a bit of dew since the start of the match. However, the Proteas turned u for a fight with Quinton de Kock taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. Arshdeep Singh’s over completely shifted the momentum in South Africa’s tide, and helped them get past the 150-run mark inside the 15th over.

ALSO READ:

Why India Must Persist With Arshdeep Singh in T20Is

Considering this 13-ball over would be a one-off, Arshdeep Singh should be one of the mainstays in the Indian T20I setups. Bowlers can have bad days, but it would be important for Gautam Gambhir and India to understand the capability of the pacer.

In 70 matches so far, Arshdeep Singh has scalped 105 wickets with two four-wicket hauls to his name. Additionally, his best figures in the shortest format of the game read 4/9, which proves his ability with the ball in hand upfront. In the first T20I as well, the pacer from Punjab scalped two wickets, displaying his swing bowling skills in the first over.

To add to that, Arshdeep Singh is a tremendous asset to have at the death as well. His pinpoint yorkers add a lot of trouble for the batters. He was not able to execute his wide yorkers to precision in his third over of the second T20I, but remains to be a promising young talent that India can rely on.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.