Devdutt Padikkal Opens Up on Team India Snub Before IND vs NZ ODIs Following VHT 2025-26 Domination

He is currently the second-highest run scorer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Star Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal has not made it to India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand despite riding on a magnificent run of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The three-match home series will begin on January 11 in Vadodara.

Devdutt Padikkal on Missing IND vs NZ ODI Call-up After VHT 2025-26 Heroics

Following a stellar run in India’s domestic one-day tournament, many hoped that the southpaw would earn his maiden ODI call-up for the series against the Black Caps. Padikkal also notched up his fourth ton in five VHT 2025-26 matches on January 3 but could not enter the Men in Blue squad, which was announced later that evening.

“I wouldn’t say it was disappointing. Yes, I was looking at the selection and seeing what would come out. But at the same time, I understood that there are so many batters in the line and everyone has been doing really well. And it’s not that easy to push into that one-day side,” he stressed to The Indian Express.

Notably, the 25-year-old was on the brink of equalling Karun Nair and Narayan Jagadeesan for notching up the most hundreds (five) in a single VHT edition. But an unfortunate dismissal on 91 against Rajasthan in the latest fixture continued his wait to achieve the feat.

Nevertheless, the batter possesses an excellent record in List A fixtures, piling up 2,676 runs in 38 innings, laced with 13 centuries and as many fifty-plus scores. But amidst a fierce competition, especially for the opening spot, Padikkal understands that consistency and impressive stats are not enough to guarantee him a place in the national side.

“That’s something that as cricketers, you have to make peace with. And you have to just try and do your job and keep scoring runs,” added the batter.

With the former skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continuing a pulsating form, they are expected to be in charge of opening India’s innings till the ODI World Cup 2027. Moreover, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a brilliant century at No.4 during the South Africa ODI series, has also been dropped from the squad following Shreyas Iyer’s return to the side.

ALSO READ:

India Would Look to Continue Home Domination in IND vs NZ ODIs

The last ODI World Cup runners-up, India, have maintained a strong record in the format on home soil for the last few years. They are yet to lose a 50-over series at home since a 1-2 defeat facing Australia in March 2023.

The Champions Trophy 2025 winners would want to carry on with the same momentum against the Kiwis on the lead up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. Furthermore, New Zealand have never managed to win a 50-over series while touring India.

India Squad for New Zealand ODIs

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Arshdeep Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.