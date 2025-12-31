Devdutt Padikkal Scores Third Hundred in Four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Matches, Knocks Selectors’ Doors Before IND vs NZ ODIs

He is currently the top scorer of the VHT 2025-26 with 406 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal has been continuing a scorching-hot form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The Karnataka opener’s latest hundred against Puducherry is his third ton in four matches of the tournament so far.

Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal Put Up Magnificent Tons in VHT 2025-26

Two spectacular hundreds from both Karnataka openers, Mayank Agarwal (132) and Devdutt Padikkal (113), have propelled their first innings total to a comprehensive 363/4. Karun Nair also contributed a well-made 62 runs, striking at 182.35, before Abhinav Manohar’s late blitz of a six-ball 21.

The team would look to continue their unbeaten streak, eyeing the top spot in the VHT 2025-26 points table. However, the 25-year-old is currently just one century away from equalling Karun and Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan for the most hundreds in a single edition of India’s domestic 50-over event.

Padikkal is also placed third in the list of most Vijay Hazare centuries with 12 hundreds. Notably, these have come in only 32 fixtures, while the top two batters, Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have managed 15 and 14 tons in 92 and 54 innings, respectively.

Will Devdutt Padikkal’s Dream Run Earn Him a Call-up for IND vs NZ ODIs?

With the BCCI yet to announce India’s squad for the New Zealand ODIs, starting on January 11, the southpaw would surely hope for his maiden call-up in the format. Padikkal’s commendable List A stats, which include 2,364 runs in 36 appearances, have already secured a massive boost due to his back-to-back VHT2025-26 heroics.

Additionally, he enjoyed a stellar outing in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The left-hander scored 309 runs in six SMAT 2025 matches at a pulsating strike rate of 167.02. But his chances to receive the IND vs NZ series call-up might be limited amidst the fierce competition of the Men in Blue openers.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are carrying on a great run of form, will continue to open the innings for India. As Shreyas Iyer is expected to make a comeback in the side, the management would be worried about Gaikwad, who had piled up a brilliant century at No.4 during his absence in the IND vs SA series.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan would also be in contention to enter the 50-over squad after notching up a 125-run knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 opener. He has recently been selected for the NZ T20Is and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, following a title-winning and top-scoring run in the SMAT 2025.

